India Reported 1.77 Lakh Dengue, 237 Zika Virus Cases in 2021, Says Report

At present, 132 members of Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) are engaged in ZVD surveillance. Adequate quantity of reagents and test kits are available at these laboratories. Till November 2021, approximately 1,30,000 human serum and urine samples have been screened through this mechanism, Mandaviya said in the reply.The National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP) for prevention and control of six vector-borne diseases, including dengue, is administered by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) under the umbrella scheme of NHM.Central teams are constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as and when outbreaks are reported by any state or Union Territory. These teams help the states prepare micro plans for containment of the disease and institute suitable preventive and control measures.This year, such multidisciplinary teams were deputed in Kerala in July, in Maharashtra in August and in Uttar Pradesh in October.Source: IANS