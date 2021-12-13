UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

United Kingdom has seen its first death from Omicron, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.



"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters," he said during his visit to vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, according to media reports.

‘Omicron now represents about 40 per cent of coronavirus cases in London and is set to rise to over 50 per cent in a day.’