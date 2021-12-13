About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

by Colleen Fleiss on December 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM
United Kingdom has seen its first death from Omicron, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters," he said during his visit to vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, according to media reports.

"The risk is plainly there, we can see Omicron spiking now in London and some other parts of the country," Johnson said.

"Here in the capital it probably represents about 40 per cent of the cases. By tomorrow it'll be the majority of the cases and it's increasing the whole time."

Source: IANS
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
