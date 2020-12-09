by Iswarya on  September 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Getting a Flu Shot is Vital During COVID-19 Pandemic to Protect Your Health
Asthma patients are the most vulnerable population to the effects of the flu. This year, as COVID-19 spread continues, it's more crucial than ever for asthma patients to get a flu shot to keep them healthy.

"This year poses a double threat with coronavirus alongside the regular seasonal flu," states allergist J. Allen Meadows, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI).

Anyone with asthma conditions has to be very cautious to avoid getting the flu in the first place. If they get the flu, they may require medical treatment to prevent dangerous illness or even death."


The flu could cause increased inflammation for people who already strive with swollen and sensitive airways, leading to pneumonia and other severe respiratory illness and make asthma symptoms worse. Because flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms can imitate one another, it is not uncommon to see fever, fatigue, severe body aches, sore throat, and a dry cough with both.

Dr. Meadows says, "Asthma is the most prevalent medical condition among kids hospitalized with the flu and more prevalent medical conditions among hospitalized adults. Being hospitalized during a COVID pandemic is something you want to avoid."

Finally, ACAAI wants patients with an egg allergy to know that no special precautions are required to get the flu vaccine. Many people with egg allergy falsely believe they are not authorized to have the flu vaccine. Because this vaccine includes only minimum amounts of egg, it is safe for all, including those with egg allergy, and no specific precautions are required.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Swine FluAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake