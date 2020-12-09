Getting a Flu Shot is Vital During COVID-19 Pandemic to Protect Your Health

Asthma patients are the most vulnerable population to the effects of the flu. This year, as COVID-19 spread continues, it's more crucial than ever for asthma patients to get a flu shot to keep them healthy.



"This year poses a double threat with coronavirus alongside the regular seasonal flu," states allergist J. Allen Meadows, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI).

‘Patients with asthma conditions have to be very cautious to avoid getting the flu, especially during the COVID pandemic, as it can exacerbate the asthma symptoms.’





Dr. Meadows says, "Asthma is the most prevalent medical condition among kids hospitalized with the flu and more prevalent medical conditions among hospitalized adults. Being hospitalized during a COVID pandemic is something you want to avoid."



Finally, ACAAI wants patients with an egg allergy to know that no special precautions are required to get the flu vaccine. Many people with egg allergy falsely believe they are not authorized to have the flu vaccine. Because this vaccine includes only minimum amounts of egg, it is safe for all, including those with egg allergy, and no specific precautions are required.



Anyone with asthma conditions has to be very cautious to avoid getting the flu in the first place. If they get the flu, they may require medical treatment to prevent dangerous illness or even death."