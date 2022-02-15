COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome

Highlights: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise, there is an equivalent spike in cases of broken heart syndrome

Broken heart syndrome is a fatal stress-induced heart condition that is characterized by insufficiency in the heart’s pumping action due to severe stress

The cases are found to affect middle-aged women by almost 10 times than younger counterparts or men

Cases of 'broken heart' syndrome at surge due to COVID-19 pandemic, as per a study at the Smidt Heart Institute published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

What is Broken Heart Syndrome? " Broken heart syndrome," otherwise known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, is a potentially fatal stress-induced heart condition that is characterized by weakening of the heart's main pumping chamber (left ventricle) due to otherwise known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, is a potentially fatal stress-induced heart condition that is characterized by(left ventricle) due to severe stress (emotional or physical).

‘COVID-19 pandemic is instigating an upwelling of broken heart syndrome cases with chest pain and shortness of breath being manifested as its main symptoms.’

