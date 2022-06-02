About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Advertisement

Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mental illness — although perceives no gender bias, men may be at increased risk of it
  • Marital separation is found to increase the risk of male suicide by almost four times
  • A new study also highlights the risk of other mental illnesses like depression, and anxiety post-break-ups in men

Men may have an increased risk of mental illness when confronted with relationship break downs, as per a study "Masculinity and mental illness in and after men's intimate partner relationships" at the University of British Columbia (UBC), published in the journal Social Science and Medicine - Qualitative Research in Health.

Relationship and Mental Health

The new study states that relationship transitions in men increase the risk of mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, and suicide.

Advertisement

Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges

"Most men experienced the onset or worsening of mental illness symptoms during a distressed relationship or following the breakdown of a relationship," says the study's lead author Dr. John Oliffe, a Canada Research Chair and UBC professor of nursing whose work focuses on men's mental health.

Risk of Mental Illness

The study at UBC's Men's Health Research Program interrogated 47 men regarding their breakdown experiences with an intimate partner relationship.

It was noted that the risk of male suicide almost quadruples after marital separation. One of the reasons for increased risk among men is due to the downplay issues proclaimed by men, which leads to even further damages to the relationship.

Break the Stereotypes

"Stereotyped masculinity plays a role in how men react to a broken relationship. For example, men's uncertainty for how to articulate and problem-solve in the relationship context resulted in many men isolating rather than reaching out for help. Most men in the study were battling with transitions in the partnership—like bereavement, parenting or infidelity—and their primary goal was to avoid conflict," says Dr.Oliffe, who also leads UBC's Reducing Male Suicide research excellence cluster.
Advertisement

It was also found that distressed men used substances and alcohol? to cope with their breakup feelings like anger, sadness, regret, guilt, and shame. Moreover, the uncertainty of life, loss of social connections, public health restrictions, and financial challenges complicate the distress even more.

Foster Positive Strength

However, on a positive note, the study also revealed the engagement of men in a variety of resources after the relationship breakdown for further addressing the mental health needs.

"Help-seeking efforts among these men were wide-ranging and included individual or solitary efforts like exercise, reading and self-care while other men tapped existing networks or extended their efforts to connect with support groups, or attended therapy," says Gabriela Montaner, the project lead and co-author on the article.

The study thereby states that men must devote substantial effort to move on from the break-up rather than tending to wait until crisis for seeking help.

The findings thereby lay forth important contexts to construct better relationships among men.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Red Wine Holds "Played Protective Effects" Against COVID-19

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Red Wine Holds
Red Wine Holds "Played Protective Effects" against COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Psychological Defence Mechanisms Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health 

Recommended Reading
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Exercise and physical activity improve mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, stress, and .....
Physical Signals Differ Across Mental Health Disorders
Physical Signals Differ Across Mental Health Disorders
Physical signals exhibited by mental health disorders, like anorexia and panic disorders are ......
Good Mental Health and Better Sleep for the Physically Active, Says Study
Good Mental Health and Better Sleep for the Physically Active, Says Study
Active individuals have exercised more during the coronavirus pandemic, with positive results, ......
More Mental Health Issues In Patients With Chronic Disorders
More Mental Health Issues In Patients With Chronic Disorders
Individuals with chronic physical health conditions had higher levels of mental health problems ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Me...
Psychological Defence Mechanisms
Psychological Defence Mechanisms
Defense mechanisms help with the coping strategy of the human mind to reduce stress and anxiety caus...
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relati...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)