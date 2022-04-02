Red Wine Holds

- COVID-19 has halted various body functions and immune system
- New among the multiple ‘tips and tricks’ since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic is drinking red wine
- A study shows that red wine consumption may reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 10% to 17%
The risk of contracting COVID-19 may be reduced by drinking red wine, as per a new study by the UK National Health Service, at Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China and published in Frontiers in Nutrition.
Wine as BeverageWine (in moderation) has been vended as one of the heart-healthy beverages. But, the World Health Organization's (WHO's) guidelines state that alcohol may affect the body's immune system and overall functions with its "short-term and long-term" damages.
Read More..
Alcohol is also known to increase the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome — a key feature of severe COVID-19 illness. However, a study at the Mayo Clinic also reveals the health benefits of red wine and similar kinds of red grape juice.
Red Wine and COVID-19The study analyzed 473,957 subjects (among whom 16,559 were tested positive for COVID-19) to establish a link between COVID history and drinking habits during the pandemic.
Moreover, white wine or champagne consumption had 8% lesser chances to contract the virus.
Although it appears appealing to conclude that drinking red wine may help ward off the extremely transmissible coronavirus, the study does not exactly portray the same. The findings portray a correlative figure rather than the direct effect on COVID-19.
Are all Drinks Effective?As the study analyzed the protective effects of different alcoholic drinks against COVID-19, it was found that only wine (and not other alcoholic drinks) was proven to be good in dropping the risk of COVID-19. The scientists consider wine's high content of polyphenol to be responsible for the reduced risk of respiratory condition.
People who drank beer and cider (any amount) were found to be at a 28% higher risk of contracting COVID-19 with five or more glasses per week showing the heightened risk of infection.
However, the study also warned against hefty alcohol drinking during the pandemic.
Source: Medindia