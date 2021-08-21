Stress With Anxiety Results In Cardiac Arrest

Developments of life-threatening cardiovascular diseases are found to be precipitated by acute emotional stress with chronic anxiety disorder as per a study published in the Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications.



The study describes the case of a cardiac arrest post experiencing acute emotional stress in a patient who was admitted with gastrointestinal symptoms and chronic anxiety disorder in the Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University.

Acute Stress and Heart Risk



The prompt treatment showed the recovery of the patient. But ultimately the patient succumbed to respiratory circulatory failure and died as a result of acute kidney dysfunction and severe pulmonary infection on the ninth day after the successful rescue.



The study observations thereby conclude that acute emotional stress on top of chronic anxiety disorder in patients hospitalized for noncardiovascular reasons might lead to the development of life-threatening cardiovascular diseases.



This includes coronary artery spasm and myocardial infarction (heart attack) with nonobstructive coronary arteries. Hence it is important to consider psychological management in this type of patient to improve the patient outcome.



The patient experiencedEmergency coronary angiography in the patient revealed coronary spasm (constriction of blood vessels of the heart) that was further relieved by intracoronary injection of nitroglycerin.