by Karishma Abhishek on  August 21, 2021 at 11:59 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Stress With Anxiety Results In Cardiac Arrest
Developments of life-threatening cardiovascular diseases are found to be precipitated by acute emotional stress with chronic anxiety disorder as per a study published in the Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications.

The study describes the case of a cardiac arrest post experiencing acute emotional stress in a patient who was admitted with gastrointestinal symptoms and chronic anxiety disorder in the Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University.

The patient experienced malignant ventricular tachycardia and cardiogenic shock. Emergency coronary angiography in the patient revealed coronary spasm (constriction of blood vessels of the heart) that was further relieved by intracoronary injection of nitroglycerin.


Acute Stress and Heart Risk

The prompt treatment showed the recovery of the patient. But ultimately the patient succumbed to respiratory circulatory failure and died as a result of acute kidney dysfunction and severe pulmonary infection on the ninth day after the successful rescue.

The study observations thereby conclude that acute emotional stress on top of chronic anxiety disorder in patients hospitalized for noncardiovascular reasons might lead to the development of life-threatening cardiovascular diseases.

This includes coronary artery spasm and myocardial infarction (heart attack) with nonobstructive coronary arteries. Hence it is important to consider psychological management in this type of patient to improve the patient outcome.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly due to an electrical malfunction. Blood flow to vital organs is cut off causing unconsciousness.
READ MORE
Brugada Syndrome
Brugada syndrome is a rare genetic heart condition that affects the way electrical signals pass through the heart causing the heart to beat dangerously fast.
READ MORE
Exercise Stress Test
A stress test is used to test for heart disease. Exercise stress test is also called exercise electrocardiogram, treadmill test, graded exercise test, or stress ECG.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during the pandemic. Article explores simple ways to overcome bereavement during pandemic.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaPalpitations And ArrhythmiasAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksHyperventilationBereavement