World`s First Robotic-Assisted Artificial Heart Pump Implantation

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has achieved a medical breakthrough by performing theThis innovative procedure represents a major advancement in healthcare technology and patient care.The surgery was successfully conducted on a 35-year-old man suffering from advanced heart failure, which had severely affected his kidney and lung function during a 120-day hospitalization. Following the procedure, the patient is now recovering and looks forward to reuniting with his family.Led by Dr. Feras Khaliel, head of cardiac surgery and director of the Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program, the operation significantly reduced recovery time. The patient spent just four days in intensive care, compared to the 26-day average for traditional methods, and is expected to be discharged within 10 days, a sharp contrast to the usual 63 days.“This milestone highlights our ability to combine bold innovation with stringent safety protocols, delivering cutting-edge medical solutions that redefine healthcare possibilities,” said Dr. Bjorn Zoega, deputy CEO of KFSHRC. He also emphasized how this accomplishment reinforces Saudi Arabia's role as a global leader in medical innovation.Dr. Khaliel praised the precision and safety of robotic-assisted surgery, noting the absence of infections or bleeding. The patient expressed amazement at the minimal scarring, showcasing the capabilities of advanced robotic technology.Keith Boettiger, Vice President of Abbott’s heart failure business, commended the collaboration with KFSHRC, stating that it underscores the transformative role of health technology in improving lives and aligns with Abbott’s mission to empower people to live healthier, fuller lives.This achievement adds to KFSHRC’s legacy of global innovations, including the first fully robotic heart transplant and robotic liver transplantation, solidifying its status as a pioneer in specialized healthcare.Source-Medindia