AI predicts biological heart age using ECG data, revealing crucial health risks linked to its deviation from actual age.
AI is revolutionizing heart health assessments by determining the heart's biological age using ECG data.This innovative approach improves comprehension of cardiovascular risks by comparing the heart’s biological age to the person's actual age. Such insights might lead to early diagnosis of cardiac problems, allowing for more tailored and effective treatment. AI has the potential to fundamentally modify how we approach cardiovascular risk management by demonstrating how the heart's biological age influences overall health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Using artificial intelligence to calculate the heart's biological age through ECG data predicts increased risk of mortality and cardiovascular events
Go to source).
Wanna Know Your Heart Age? AI Makes It Possible!Did you know AI can estimate your heart age from a simple ECG reading? This smart technology, which has been trained on over 500,000 heart scans, searches for minute patterns in your heart's electrical signals to identify if it is aging too quickly. If your heart age is much higher than your actual age, you may be at a higher risk of heart disease, hospitalization, or even early death.Younger hearts produce strong, consistent, and efficient electrical signals. On the contrary, older hearts, even with no symptoms, may send weaker or irregular signals.
‘Did You Know?Want to know the good news? Detecting these symptoms early allows clinicians to intervene with lifestyle modifications, medicines, or closer monitoring before major problems occur. Currently, this AI technology is being tested in real-world medicine and is found to have the potential to become a game-changer for heart health. This also allows patients to take control of their well-being before danger arises.
AI uncovers the real age of your heart, offering a personal and proactive way to stay ahead of potential health risks. #medindia #hearthealth #ecg #AIhealth ’
What Does an "Older" Heart Age Mean for You?People with a heart age 6+ years older than their actual age experienced,
- 60% increased risk of premature mortality,
- 120% increased risk of heart disease-related death,
- 93% increased likelihood of being hospitalized for heart conditions,
- 91% increased chance of major heart diseases such as heart attacks or strokes.
Artificial intelligence-estimated biological heart age using a 12-lead electrocardiogram predicts mortality and cardiovascular outcomes
Go to source).
AI is thus transforming the ideology of heart health by assisting individuals in identifying dangers early on and sometimes even before the symptoms appear. Knowing your heart’s real age provides you the power to make better decisions, whether it is modifying your lifestyle, staying on top of check-ups, or receiving the correct treatment to keep your heart strong for years to come!
Source-European Society of Cardiology