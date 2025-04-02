AI predicts biological heart age using ECG data, revealing crucial health risks linked to its deviation from actual age.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Using artificial intelligence to calculate the heart's biological age through ECG data predicts increased risk of mortality and cardiovascular events



Go to source Trusted Source

Wanna Know Your Heart Age? AI Makes It Possible!

Did You Know?

AI uncovers the real age of your heart, offering a personal and proactive way to stay ahead of potential health risks. #medindia #hearthealth #ecg #AIhealth ’

AI uncovers the real age of your heart, offering a personal and proactive way to stay ahead of potential health risks. #medindia #hearthealth #ecg #AIhealth ’

What Does an "Older" Heart Age Mean for You?

60% increased risk of premature mortality ,

increased risk of , 120% increased risk of heart disease-related death ,

increased risk of , 93% increased likelihood of being hospitalized for heart conditions ,

increased likelihood of being , 91% increased chance of major heart diseases such as heart attacks or strokes.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Artificial intelligence-estimated biological heart age using a 12-lead electrocardiogram predicts mortality and cardiovascular outcomes



Go to source Trusted Source

Stay Young at Heart by Knowing Your Heart Age!

Using artificial intelligence to calculate the heart’s biological age through ECG data predicts increased risk of mortality and cardiovascular events - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/using-artificial-intelligence-to-calculate-the-heart-s-biological-age-through-ecg-data-predicts-increased-risk-of-mortality-and-cardiovascular-events) Artificial intelligence-estimated biological heart age using a 12-lead electrocardiogram predicts mortality and cardiovascular outcomes - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10133724/)