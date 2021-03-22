Pain Killers May Lead to Heart Failure

‘Kounis syndrome characterized by an allergic reaction (Type 1 hypersensitivity reactions) and heart attack (acute coronary syndromes), is known to be triggered by various NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like diclofenac sodium at an incidence, higher than reported. Hence, care should be taken to eliminate the risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack) when prescribing these drugs.’

Type 1 - Vasospasm occurring in normal coronary arteries

Type 2 - Atherosclerotic plaque rupture Drug-Induced Heart Attack in Kounis Syndrome The case report demonstrates the event of Type 2 Kounis syndrome that leads to acute anterior myocardial infarction (



NSAID that may provoke allergic reactions, including heart failure in the present case. Earlier studies have also mentioned the effects of diclofenac in ACS.



The equivalence between two molecules, thromboxane A2 (vasoconstrictor) and prostacyclin (vasodilator) is essential for the control of normal circulation. As the NSAIDs alter this balance between thromboxane-prostacyclin equilibrium, it causes vasospasm (narrowing of the blood vessels - arteries) followed by the development of small platelet thrombi (blood clot). Thus, the anti-prostacyclin effects are the adverse reaction of NSAIDs.



Another supportive clinical feature apart from the abrupt onset of heart attack in Kounis syndrome is high levels of IgE (immunoglobulins E, a type of antibody)



The study thereby highlights the incidence of Kounis syndrome due to diclofenac which is higher than reported. It is therefore suggested that the risk of myocardial infarction probability due to allergic reactions of these drugs must be kept in mind when prescribing.

Risks and Side Effects of NSAIDs The risk factors include: People over 65 years old

Pregnancy/breastfeeding

Asthma

Allergic reactions to NSAIDs

Heart, liver, kidney ailments

Hypertension and/or diabetes Side effects include: Stomach pain/ stomach ulcers

Diarrhea

Headache

Drowsiness

Dizziness

In recent decades, NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs - commonly used in alleviating pain and inflammation) have been blamed for the development of acute coronary syndromes (ACS - sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart that may cause a heart attack), referred to as Kounis syndrome. The syndrome was first described in 1991 by Kounis and Zavras.