Coffee Before Exercise Helps Burn Fat

The study involved 15 men with an average age of 32. The participants were required to complete an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals. They also ingested either 3 mg/kg of caffeine or a placebo at 8am and 5pm. Each participant completed the tests in all four conditions - with caffeine, with placebo, at 8am, at 5pm - in a random order.
Conditions such as hours elapsed since last meal, physical exercise, or consumption of stimulant substances before each exercise test were standardized, and fat oxidation during exercise was calculated accordingly.
Findings revealed that acute caffeine ingestion 30 minutes before performing an aerobic exercise test increased maximum fat oxidation during exercise regardless of the time of day.
Additionally, a diurnal variation in fat oxidation during exercise
was also confirmed, with the values higher in the afternoon than in the morning for equal fasting hours. Further, the results also show that performing exercise in the afternoon has more marked effects of caffeine than in the morning.
In conclusion, a combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise
performed at moderate intensity in the afternoon is the best scenario for people who want to increase fat-burning during physical exercise.
Mauricio Ramírez-Maldonado, Lucas Jurado-Fasoli, Juan del Coso, Jonatan R. Ruiz, Francisco J. Amaro-Gahete. Caffeine increases maximal fat oxidation during a graded exercise test: is there a diurnal variation? Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, 2021; 18 (1) DOI: 10.1186/s12970-020-00400-6
