Anjanee Sharma
Written by Anjanee Sharma
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 25, 2021 at 3:09 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights :
  • Drinking 3mg/kg of caffeine 30 minutes before exercise increases rate of fat-burning
  • Caffeine effects are more marked when exercise is done in the afternoon
  • Caffeine is most commonly consumed ergogenic substance to improve sports performance

Consuming about 3mg/kg of caffeine (the equivalent of a strong coffee) half an hour before aerobic exercise increases fat-burning rate substantially.

Caffeine is one of the most commonly consumed ergogenic substances to improve sports performance. Scientists from the Department of Physiology of the University of Granada (UGR) wanted to see whether the oxidation or "burning" of fat during exercise increases caffeine consumption.
Coffee Before Exercise Helps Burn Fat

There is limited scientific evidence available on the beneficial claims of consuming caffeine as a supplement Francisco Jose Amaro-Gahete, lead author, explains, "The recommendation to exercise on an empty stomach in the morning to increase fat oxidation is commonplace. However, this recommendation may be lacking a scientific basis, as it is unknown whether this increase is due to exercising in the morning or due to going without food for a longer period of time."


The study involved 15 men with an average age of 32. The participants were required to complete an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals. They also ingested either 3 mg/kg of caffeine or a placebo at 8am and 5pm. Each participant completed the tests in all four conditions - with caffeine, with placebo, at 8am, at 5pm - in a random order.

Conditions such as hours elapsed since last meal, physical exercise, or consumption of stimulant substances before each exercise test were standardized, and fat oxidation during exercise was calculated accordingly.

Findings revealed that acute caffeine ingestion 30 minutes before performing an aerobic exercise test increased maximum fat oxidation during exercise regardless of the time of day.

Additionally, a diurnal variation in fat oxidation during exercise was also confirmed, with the values higher in the afternoon than in the morning for equal fasting hours. Further, the results also show that performing exercise in the afternoon has more marked effects of caffeine than in the morning.

In conclusion, a combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise performed at moderate intensity in the afternoon is the best scenario for people who want to increase fat-burning during physical exercise.

5 Reasons Why the Right Amount of Caffeine (Coffee) is Good for Health


References:
  1. Mauricio Ramírez-Maldonado, Lucas Jurado-Fasoli, Juan del Coso, Jonatan R. Ruiz, Francisco J. Amaro-Gahete. Caffeine increases maximal fat oxidation during a graded exercise test: is there a diurnal variation? Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, 2021; 18 (1) DOI: 10.1186/s12970-020-00400-6
  2. 9 Reasons Why (the Right Amount of) Coffee Is Good for You - ( https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/9-reasons-why-the-right-amount-of-coffee-is-good-for-you)


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Health Benefits of Coffee
Coffee has many health benefits that work effectively especially on those with skin and liver cancer, depression, suicidal tendency, Alzheimer and diabetes.
READ MORE
Caffeine and Exercise may Help Fight Skin Cancer
Caffeine intake coupled with exercises may help fight skin cancer caused by sun exposure, suggests study.
READ MORE
Exercise-Induced Asthma Symptoms may be Reduced by Caffeine
A new study says that consuming caffeine within an hour of exercise can reduce the symptoms of exercise-induced asthma (EIA
READ MORE
Burns
Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.
READ MORE
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Coffee
Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

CholesterolBurnsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionTips to Live LongerCaffeine and DecaffeinationCoffeeExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!