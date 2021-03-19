Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • COVID-19 is seemingly known to cause diverse multisystemic disease presentation, making it challenging to formulate treatment against it
  • COVID-19 patients present with unusual skin rashes, which may be the first or even the only sign of SARS-CoV-2 infection
  • It is thereby mandated to identify such early signs and symptoms of COVID-19 that would facilitate the better identification of cases and help reduce the further spread of the disease

COVID-19 patients exhibit unusual skin rashes, as reported in a collaborated study with the British Association of Dermatologists, published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

SARS-CoV-2 infection is apprehended to generate diverse multisystemic disease presentation, making it challenging to formulate treatment against it.
Skin Rashes Indicate the Onset of COVID-19

The first mention of the relationship between COVID-19 and skin changes came from China in the early phase of the outbreak. In an analysis published in NEJM researchers reported rashes in fewer than 0.2% of 1,099 people with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 across 552 hospitals.


The most recent study investigates the issue in a large sample of participants.To assess the cutaneous signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection in association with other COVID-19 symptoms, the study team investigated 336,847 individuals in the community who adopted the COVID Symptom Study app. And data from an independent online survey of 11 544 respondents were investigated for skin specific symptoms by getting their photographs.

Skin Rashes - Immediate Portrayal of COVID-19

It was noted that skin rashes were more evident in adults with a positive COVID-19 test result than in those who tested negative. Strikingly, amongst respondents of an online survey, 17% of SARS-CoV-2-positive cases recorded skin rashes as the first presentation, and 21% as the only COVID-19 clinical sign.

The team was capable of collecting a catalog of images of the most prevalent skin manifestations of COVID-19 from 400 individuals, which is publicly obtainable to aid clinicians in the identification of this early clinical feature of COVID-19.

"Cutaneous manifestations of COVID-19 are sometimes the first or even the only sign of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Recognition of such early signs and symptoms of COVID-19 may enable identification of cases missed when relying only on the core symptoms, allowing preventive measures to be put in place to minimize further spreading of the infection", says senior author Mario Falchi, Ph.D., of King's College London.

Skin Care Regimens

  • Skin is the outer barrier of our body to protect against various infections.
  • Skin hygiene, especially hands, is thus the primary mechanism to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious agents by both the contact and fecal-oral routes.
  • It is recommended to degerm the hands extensively using soap, antiseptics or alcohol, to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
  • Use emollients, lotions, and skin protectants to moisturize the skin and also reduce the shedding and transmission of microbes.
  • Increased use of soaps and antiseptic preparations may also lead to poor or declining skin health, which substantially reduces the counts of hand flora.
  • Hence, care should be practiced to adequately clean and maintain the hygiene of the skin.
  • Consult your doctor promptly in case of any unusual changes noted in the skin.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies
Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies play a very effective role in treating skin allergies.
READ MORE
Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face
Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to enhance your beauty with facial steaming. Plus, learn how to easily steam your face at home.
READ MORE
Foods that are Bad for your Skin
Hydration, sebum formation and skin acidity determine the skin condition. Along with aging and environmental factors, diet too influences skin condition.
READ MORE
Home Remedies for Dry Skin
Dry skin (xerosis), a mild skin condition, can be treated with home remedies that include oils, diet, and moisturizers. Dry skin is caused due to factors such as cold, allergies and disease conditions.
READ MORE
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
READ MORE
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.
READ MORE
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.
READ MORE
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.
READ MORE
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash
READ MORE
Rashes Symptom Evaluation
The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.
READ MORE
Scarlet Fever
Scarlet fever may follow throat infection caused by bacteria Streptococcus pyogenes or group A streptococci. Scarlet rashes key Scarlet fever symptom occurs when bacteria release toxins into blood.
READ MORE
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.
READ MORE
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.
READ MORE
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationRashes Symptom EvaluationScarlet FeverDermatomyostitis