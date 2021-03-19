Skin Rashes Indicate the Onset of COVID-19

came from China in the early phase of the outbreak. In an analysis published in NEJM
researchers reported rashes in fewer than 0.2% of 1,099 people with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 across 552 hospitals.
The most recent study investigates the issue in a large sample of participants.To assess the cutaneous signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection in association with other COVID-19 symptoms
, the study team investigated 336,847 individuals in the community who adopted the COVID Symptom Study app. And data from an independent online survey of 11 544 respondents were investigated for skin specific symptoms by getting their photographs.
Skin Rashes - Immediate Portrayal of COVID-19
It was noted that skin rashes
were more evident in adults with a positive COVID-19 test result than in those who tested negative. Strikingly, amongst respondents of an online survey, 17% of SARS-CoV-2-positive cases recorded skin rashes as the first presentation, and 21% as the only COVID-19 clinical sign.
The team was capable of collecting a catalog of images of the most prevalent skin manifestations of COVID-19 from 400 individuals, which is publicly obtainable to aid clinicians in the identification of this early clinical feature of COVID-19
.
"Cutaneous manifestations of COVID-19 are sometimes the first or even the only sign of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Recognition of such early signs and symptoms of COVID-19 may enable identification of cases missed when relying only on the core symptoms, allowing preventive measures to be put in place to minimize further spreading of the infection",
says senior author Mario Falchi, Ph.D., of King's College London.
Skin Care Regimens
-
Skin is the outer barrier of our body to protect against various infections.
- Skin hygiene, especially hands, is thus the primary mechanism to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious agents by both the contact and fecal-oral routes.
- It is recommended to degerm the hands extensively using soap, antiseptics or alcohol, to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
- Use emollients, lotions, and skin protectants to moisturize the skin and also reduce the shedding and transmission of microbes.
- Increased use of soaps and antiseptic preparations may also lead to poor or declining skin health, which substantially reduces the counts of hand flora.
- Hence, care should be practiced to adequately clean and maintain the hygiene of the skin.
- Consult your doctor promptly in case of any unusual changes noted in the skin.
Source: Medindia