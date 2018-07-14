Cardiovascular Disease Deaths Rising in India

Highlights:
- Death due to cardiovascular disease is climbing
in India
- Heart disease deaths mostly affect rural areas and young adults
- The study is representative of more detailed
information than earlier studies
The
number of Indians dying nowadays due to heart or cardiovascular
disease
is on the increase, according to a study published in The
Lancet Global Health.
In 2015, heart disease was responsible for more than one
quarter of all deaths in the country and mostly has affected rural areas and young adults.
Cardiovascular disease
that comprises mainly of two heart
conditions: ischemic heart failure
(which is caused by a narrowing of the heart's arteries), and stroke
, is the leading cause of
death worldwide.
Statistics of Deaths
in India
- India has about nine
million deaths a year
- Over three
quarters of deaths occur at home, without medical attention
- More than half of
these do not have a certified cause
- Most of the deaths recorded are from data in urban hospitals
leading to a discrepancy between the recorded and actual number of
deaths
Million
Death Study (MDS)
The
Million Death Study (MDS) is a human premature
mortality study conducted in India
.
‘Heart disease is on a steady rise and was responsible for more than one quarter of all deaths in the country in 2015.’
The
MDS used the Sample Registration System (SRS) of the Registrar General of India
(RGI) and monitored approximately 14 million people in 2.4 million
nationally representative Indian households, to produce underlying medical
causes of deaths for about 1 million deaths between the study periods of
1998-2014.
The principal
investigator of MDS is Dr. Prabhat Jha,
who is the director of the Center for Global Health Research
of St.
Michael's Hospital in Toronto, and professor of epidemiology at the Dalla
Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Canada.
Hundreds of specially
trained census staff visited households
every 6 months to obtain information on deaths
in the family using a modified version of the
2011 WHO verbal autopsy (VA)
questionnaire
.
An in-person interview
of close family members was made to determine the deceased's health status
before death and record a narrative of the events leading to death. This
written information was then assigned to trained
physicians to assign a probable cause of death according
to the WHO International Classification
of Diseases 10th revision (ICD-10)
using strict coding
guidelines. If an agreement was not
reached between the two physicians, a senior physician made the final decision.
Findings
of the study include:
The rates of dying from
ischemic heart disease, in the age group between 30 to 69 increased rapidly in
rural areas of India surpassing adults in urban areas
The
probability of dying from stroke decreased throughout India.
The numbers were higher only in
India's northeastern states, where the incidence of premature stroke deaths was
one in three making it about three times higher than the national average
Younger adults,
especially those born after 1970, were most susceptible to death due to heart
problems caused by narrowing of the heart's arteries
"The finding that
cardiac disease rose nationally in India and that stroke rose in some states
was surprising," said Dr. Jha. "This study also unearthed an
important fact for prevention of death due to cardiovascular disease. Most
deaths were among people with previously known cardiac disease, and at least
half were not taking any regular medications. Making progress in fighting the
leading cause of death in India is necessary for making progress at the global
level."
Dr. Jha also said that
the findings of unexpected patterns of heart attack
and stroke deaths need
more research and action if the world has to achieve the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goal of reducing cardiovascular mortality by 2030.Reference:
