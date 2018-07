Cardiovascular Disease Deaths Rising in India

Statistics of Deaths in India

India has about nine million deaths a year

Over three quarters of deaths occur at home, without medical attention

More than half of these do not have a certified cause

Most of the deaths recorded are from data in urban hospitals leading to a discrepancy between the recorded and actual number of deaths

Million Death Study (MDS)

‘Heart disease is on a steady rise and was responsible for more than one quarter of all deaths in the country in 2015.’

Prospective Study of One Million Deaths in India - (http://cghr.org/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/MDS-Study-Protocol.pdf)

that comprises mainly of two heart conditions:(which is caused by a narrowing of the heart's arteries), and stroke , is the leading cause of death worldwide.The MDS used the Sample Registration System (SRS) of the Registrar General of India (RGI) and monitored approximately 14 million people in 2.4 million nationally representative Indian households, to produce underlying medical causes of deaths for about 1 million deaths between the study periods of 1998-2014.The principal investigator of MDS isof St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, and professor of epidemiology at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Canada.Hundreds of specially trained census staff visited households every 6 months to obtain information on deaths in the family using a modified version of the 2011An in-person interview of close family members was made to determine the deceased's health status before death and record a narrative of the events leading to death. This written information was then assigned to trained physicians to assign a probable cause of death according to theusing strict coding guidelines. If an agreement was not reached between the two physicians, a senior physician made the final decision.The rates of dying from ischemic heart disease, in the age group between 30 to 69 increased rapidly in rural areas of India surpassing adults in urban areasThe numbers were higher only in India's northeastern states, where the incidence of premature stroke deaths was one in three making it about three times higher than the national averageYounger adults, especially those born after 1970, were most susceptible to death due to heart problems caused by narrowing of the heart's arteries"The finding that cardiac disease rose nationally in India and that stroke rose in some states was surprising," said Dr. Jha. "This study also unearthed an important fact for prevention of death due to cardiovascular disease. Most deaths were among people with previously known cardiac disease, and at least half were not taking any regular medications. Making progress in fighting the leading cause of death in India is necessary for making progress at the global level."Dr. Jha also said that the findings of unexpected patterns of heart attack and stroke deaths need more research and action if the world has to achieveSource-Medindia