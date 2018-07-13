medindia
Damage to Heart Nerve Cells can Identify Parkinson’s Disease
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Damage to Heart Nerve Cells can Identify Parkinson’s Disease

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 13, 2018 at 7:20 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Using PET scan, Parkinson's disease (PD) can be deducted at an early stage by tracking the mechanism of heart nerve damage
  • Neural damage to the heart causes symptoms like low blood pressure on standing
  • The findings can help test new therapies and explore the way the disease puts people at risk of falls and hospitalization
Mechanisms by which damage to heart nerve cells happen can be tracked early in Parkinson's Disease (PD) patients by using positron emission tomography (PET) scan. This can help identify patients well before their symptoms could progress, reveals a new study
Damage to Heart Nerve Cells can Identify Parkinson’s Disease

Apart from producing motor symptoms, PD also causes serious neurodegeneration of the heart, in turn slowing down the heart's responses to quick changes in activity. Healthy heart nerves accelerate its pumping to match quick changes in activity and blood pressure.

Hence, the slowing down of the heart's reflexes can make PD patients feel lightheadedness or a drop in blood pressure when standing (orthostatic hypotension), and a feeling of fatigue with a sense of generalized weakness; this is the reason why the disease puts people at risk of falls and hospitalization.

"This neural degeneration in the heart means patients' bodies are less prepared to respond to stress and to simple changes like standing up," says Marina Emborg, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of medical physics and Parkinson's researcher at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center. "They have increased risk for fatigue, fainting and falling that can cause injury and complicate other symptoms of the disease."

By the time PD patients are diagnosed with the typical symptoms of tremors and motor-control symptoms most of them also have serious damage to the heart's connections to the sympathetic nervous system. By devising a new way to examine stress and inflammation in the heart will help Parkinson's researchers test new therapies to protect the neurons from damage.

The results are published in the journal npj Parkinson's Disease.

Study Design

Emborg and her research team from the cardiology and medical imaging departments of UW-Madison tested the damage done to heart nerves by using the human-like nervous system and heart of rhesus macaque monkeys that they used as their experimental model for Parkinson's symptoms.

They gave ten monkeys doses of a neurotoxin to induce damage to the nerves in their hearts similar to the way Parkinson's affects human patients.

The monkeys underwent positron emission tomography (PET) scan once before the toxin was given and twice in the weeks following administration. PET is a medical imaging technology that can track chemical processes in the body using radioactive tracers.

The research team used three different tracers or radioligands, to map three different places in the strongest pumping chamber of the monkey's hearts, the left ventricle:
  • where the nerves extending into the heart muscle were damaged
  • where the heart tissue was experiencing the most inflammation
  • where they found the most oxidative stress

Study Results

  • The researchers were able to focus on changes over time in specific areas of the heart's left ventricle due to the accurate scans. This helped them visualize in detail where inflammation and oxidative stress was happening in the heart, and how that is connected to how Parkinson's patients lose those neuronal connections in the heart.
  • The nerve function recovered much better in the monkeys who were given a drug called pioglitazone, which can protect the central nervous system cells from inflammation and oxidative stress.

Advantages of Performing PET Scans Early

  • The radioligands can be used to test the efficacy of new drugs to protect the neurons that control the patients' hearts since they help trace the progression of nerve damage and its causes.
  • The method can identify very specifically the differences the treatment made -- whether it was for inflammation or oxidative stress, across the heart.
  • The PET techniques may also be used as tools to understand the mechanisms underlying early heart nerve damage since in many patients neurodegeneration of the heart occurs much before motor problems kick in.
The new imaging methods can also be used in other heart problems like heart attack, diabetes and other disorders that cause similar damage to nerves in the heart.

References:
  1. What Is Parkinson's? (http://www.parkinson.org/understanding-parkinsons/what-is-parkinsons)
  2. The Effect of Parkinson Disease on the Nerves of the Heart (http://annals.org/aim/fullarticle/713857/effect-parkinson-disease-nerves-heart)

    3. Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Drugs Used to Treat Parkinson disease

Drugs Used to Treat Parkinson disease

Drugs Used to Treat Parkinson disease

Scientists Discover Key Players in Parkinson's Disease

Scientists Discover Key Players in Parkinson's Disease

Ceramides, a family of lipid molecules may be the key to how Parkinson's disease could arise, observe scientists.

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood pressure is the pressure of the blood flowing through your blood vessels against the vessel walls. Just by entering you age, you can get the accurate range of blood pressure value.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Brachial Plexus Injury

Brachial Plexus Injury

Brachial plexus is a network of nerves that transmits signals from the spine to shoulder, arm and hand.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Brachial Plexus Injury Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease Pericarditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib capsules for oral use are prescribed along with binimetinib for treating advanced ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...