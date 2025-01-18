Affordable Hand Rehab Robot by IIT Madras & CMC Vellore

A cost-effective, portable robotic device designed to revolutionize hand rehabilitation in homes and clinics.

PLUTO - Plug and Train Robot



‘#Handrehab just got a whole lot smarter! #IIT Madras & #CMC Vellore unveil #PLUTO, a revolutionary robot that could change the game for #stroke & injury recovery. #rehabilitation’

Researchers from IIT Madras and Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore have developed a cost-effective and portable robotic device for hand rehabilitation, marking a significant milestone in translating academic research into impactful products for the masses.Named PLUTO (Plug-and-Train Robot), this innovative device was licensed through the Technology Transfer Office (TTO) at IIT Madras and commercialized by Thryv Rehab Solutions.Designed to address gaps in the rehabilitation market, PLUTO offers an affordable and adaptable solution for use in clinical and home settings.As the first indigenous rehabilitation robot tested in Indian homes, PLUTO has proven its capability to deliver intensive therapy while improving accessibility.Over the past four years, it has already benefited more than 1,000 patients, showcasing its potential to transform rehabilitation practices in India.Source-Medindia