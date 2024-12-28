About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hand Rehabilitation Robot Granted Certification in Australia

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 28 2024 9:10 PM

The Hand Rehabilitation Robot aids in recovery by offering advanced therapeutic solutions for patients.

A leading provider of rehabilitation robotics has announced that its Hand Rehabilitation Robot has received official certification from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. This milestone is a significant advancement in the field of medical rehabilitation technology.

What is Robotic Rehabilitation

Robotic rehabilitation () devices are transforming the way patients recover from injuries or neurological conditions. These devices use robotics and automation to help patients in performing exercises that would otherwise be difficult. These robots enable them to regain mobility, strength, and independence to a great degree.

Such systems are equipped with adaptive technology that tailors the rehabilitation process to individual needs, providing continuous feedback and real-time progress tracking. The integration of soft exoskeletons allows for a more natural movement, while neuroscience-driven protocols ensure optimal rehabilitation outcomes. These innovations are making a difference in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and home settings, helping millions of patients improve their quality of life and regain functional independence.

The company Syrebo that desgned the Hand Rehabilitation Robot combines soft robotic exoskeleton technology and neuroscience principles, the device integrates various training methods such as passive, mirror, and active training to offer patients effective solutions for regaining hand function.

Achieving TGA certification marks an important step in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of rehabilitation robotics. This certification will help expand the reach of these innovative devices in Australia, providing therapists with powerful tools to improve patient care and rehabilitation outcomes. With growing success in European and U.S. markets, this certification will further facilitate global expansion and integration of these rehabilitation solutions in therapeutic programs across regions like Asia-Pacific.

Reference:
  1. Rehabilitation - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/rehabilitation)
Source-Medindia
