About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why Women Participate Less in Cardiovascular Rehabilitation?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on September 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM
Why Women Participate Less in Cardiovascular Rehabilitation?

Cardiovascular rehabilitation (CR) enhances well-being and health outcomes while lowering mortality and re-hospitalization rates by 20%. Women are significantly less likely to enroll in such programs than men, thus they do not receive these advantages (1 Trusted Source
Cardiac Rehabilitation for Women: A Systematic Review of Barriers and Solutions

Go to source). The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.

Gender Differences in Barriers to Cardiovascular Rehabilitation

CR is a chronic disease management program where patients are supported by a team of healthcare professionals over several months through medical risk factor management, structured exercise, as well as patient education and counseling.

Cardiac Rehabilitation: Can It Help Your Heart Live Longer?

Cardiac Rehabilitation: Can It Help Your Heart Live Longer?


Cardiac rehab post-heart surgery reduces death risk, but low attendance rates indicate a need for improved participation efforts.
Advertisement


This first global comparative study into barriers to using CR in men and women assesses the extent of these barriers and discusses ways in which patients can overcome them. It determined that women and men face some common, but also many different barriers, and barriers differ by global region.

Lead investigator Sherry L. Grace, PhD, CRFC, Faculty of Health, York University and KITE - Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, University Health Network, University of Toronto, explains: "The benefits of cardiac rehab participation are remarkable, plus patients get back their vitality and can return to their meaningful life roles. Unfortunately, women face many structural barriers to attending - from the individual to health system levels. We developed the Cardiac Rehab Barriers Scale (CRBS) almost 25 years ago to better characterize them, and it remains the most widely used and rigorous measurement scale to assess these barriers."
Increasing Participation in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program

Increasing Participation in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program


The systematic referral of eligible patients, and successful enrollment and adherence of those who are referred may increase Cardiac Rehabilitation participation.
Advertisement

While the CRBS has been translated into more than 20 languages, before the present study it had never been administered to patients in more than one country at a time and had only been administered in a total of 25 countries. There have only been two studies in which women's and men's barriers were compared.

Prof. Grace and co-lead investigator Gabriela Ghisi, PT, PhD, CRFC, also of KITE - Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, University Health Network, University of Toronto, add, "It was time to examine CR barriers on a global comparative basis to help us understand sex differences and women's main barriers so we can address them, and hence have more women enrolling and fully participating in CR."

In this cross-sectional study, the CRBS was administered globally via an online survey to over 2,000 patients from 16 countries across all six World Health Organization regions. Members of the International Council of Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (ICCPR) community helped recruit participants by identifying cardiac in-patients who were eligible for CR and patients who were just starting CR.

Global Perspectives on Cardiovascular Rehabilitation

This is the first international study of CR utilization barriers, including data from all world regions, and presents the first quantitative barrier data from Africa as well as from several Western Pacific and European countries. About 42% of the participants were women.

The study's findings show that although female cardiac patients have a somewhat greater burden of barriers in the Western Pacific and Americas than men, men and women have major barriers, which need to be addressed to optimize CR utilization.

Women's barriers were greatest in the Western Pacific and South East Asian regions compared to other regions, with a lack of CR awareness as the greatest barrier in both. Men in the Eastern Mediterranean region reported greater barriers than women. Women who were unemployed reported significantly greater barriers than those who were employed.

Among women not enrolled in CR programs, their greatest barriers were not knowing about CR, the program not contacting them after referral, the cost, and finding exercise tiring or painful. Among women who were enrolled in a program, their greatest barriers to session adherence were distance, travel, family responsibilities, and difficulties in accessing sessions that require attendance in person (i.e., transportation).

She urges, "Patients may have legitimate barriers to attending CR, but we recommend they discuss them with healthcare providers, as there are proven strategies to overcome them. Please help spread the word that CR is available in most countries of the world and saves lives!"

Reference :
  1. Cardiac Rehabilitation for Women: A Systematic Review of Barriers and Solutions - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5597478/)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Cardiac Rehab Patients can Benefit More from Open Gym Format

Cardiac Rehab Patients can Benefit More from Open Gym Format


After hospitalization for cardiac events, problems in scheduling initial appointments had become a barrier to promptly starting rehabilitation.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Women Health News

Wearable Optical Device Helps Early Detection of Postpartum Hemorrhage

Wearable Optical Device Helps Early Detection of Postpartum Hemorrhage

Laser speckle wearable gadget helps in the early detection of postpartum hemorrhage, potentially reducing maternal mortality rates.
Placenta Unravels Anonymous Miscarriages & Stillbirths

Placenta Unravels Anonymous Miscarriages & Stillbirths

More than 90% of previously unexplained pregnancy losses or miscarriages were accurately determined by placental testing.
Predictive Tools for Pregnancy Complications Related to Fetal Growth

Predictive Tools for Pregnancy Complications Related to Fetal Growth

Fetal growth restriction impacts around 60,000 infants annually in Europe and the United States.
Urine Ovulation Test may Raise your Chances of Pregnancy

Urine Ovulation Test may Raise your Chances of Pregnancy

For women under 40, trying to conceive, timing intercourse around the fertile period using a urine ovulation test increases the chances of pregnancy.
Premature Ovary Removal Linked to Accelerated Aging

Premature Ovary Removal Linked to Accelerated Aging

Oophorectomy's adverse effects raise questions about risk-benefit balance, especially for average ovarian cancer risk women.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Why Women Participate Less in Cardiovascular Rehabilitation? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests