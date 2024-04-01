Stem Cell Therapy in Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation

Stem Cell Therapy's Safety and Promising Benefits



‘Stem cells sourced from a patient's adipose tissue offer a safe avenue and hold promise in enhancing sensation and mobility for individuals enduring #spinalcordinjuries and paralysis. #stemcells ’

Intrathecal delivery of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells in traumatic spinal cord injury - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-46259-y)

Stem cell therapy emerges as a viable and safe choice for individuals grappling with challenging traumatic spinal cord injuries, said experts. ( )"This study documents the safety and potential benefit of stem cells and regenerative medicine," said Mohamad Bydon, a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic. The study, appearing in the journalincluded 10 adults. Of these, seven demonstrated improvements like “increased sensation when tested with pinprick and light touch, increased strength in muscle motor groups, and recovery of voluntary anal contraction, which aids in bowel function.”While the remaining three patients showed no improvement, it did not get worse, the trial showed. No serious adverse events were recorded after the treatment, and the most commonly reported side effects were headache and musculoskeletal pain that resolved with over-the-counter treatment.Even as theDr. Bydon said. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 250,000 and 500,000 people worldwide suffer a spinal cord injury each year. However, options to improve the condition are extremely limited."For years, treatment of spinal cord injury has been limited to supportive care, more specifically stabilization surgery and physical therapy," Dr. Bydon said. "Spinal cord injury is a complex condition. Future research may show whether stem cells in combination with other therapies could be part of a new paradigm of treatment to improve outcomes for patients," he added.Source-IANS