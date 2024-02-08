About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Gene Therapy for Children With Genetic Epilepsy

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Feb 8 2024 1:02 PM
CDD - CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a most common type of genetic epilepsy in children, occurs due to the loss of genes producing the CDKL5 enzyme. Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have found that supplementing CDKL2 enzyme could compensate for the loss of CDKL5 enzyme, restoring its function and thereby reducing the seizure symptoms.
These findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Breakthrough Treatment Targets CDKL5 Genetic Disorder

CDD causes seizures and impaired development in children, and medications are limited to managing symptoms rather than tackling the root cause of the disease. The disorder involves losing the function of a gene producing the CDKL5 enzyme, which phosphorylates proteins, meaning it adds an extra phosphate molecule to alter their function.

Quiz on Fits
Quiz on Fits
Fits or Seizures could happen due to a number of reasons. Not all fits qualify to being labeled as epilepsy. Fits manifest in various forms. Test your knowledge on fits by taking this ...
Following recent research from the same lab showing that a calcium channel could be a target for therapy for CDD, the team has now identified a new way to potentially treat CDD by boosting another enzyme’s activity to compensate for the loss of CDKL5.

The scientists studied mice that don’t make the CDKL5 enzyme. These mice show similar symptoms to people with CDD like impaired learning or social interaction.

The researchers first identified that CDKL5 is active in nerve cells in mice but not in another type of brain cell called an astrocyte. In the nerve cells, they measured the level of phosphorylation of EB2, a molecule known to be targeted by CDKL5, to understand what happens when CDKL5 isn’t produced.

Childhood Epilepsy - Introduction
Childhood Epilepsy - Introduction
Childhood epilepsy is a common cause of neurological morbidity. However it represents only a symptom complex, the disease and the etiological process of which needs to be defined.
Interestingly, even in mice that don’t produce CDKL5, there was still some EB2 phosphorylation taking place, which suggested that another similar enzyme must also be able to phosphorylate it.

By looking at enzymes similar to CDKL5, the researchers identified that CDKL2 also targets EB2 and is present in human neurons. In mice without both CDKL5 and CDKL2, the remaining EB2 phosphorylation almost fully dropped off.

Epilepsy and Slides - Animation
Epilepsy and Slides - Animation
Epilepsy is a medical condition where the brain cells fire abnormal electrical signals that physically manifests as a ‘Seizure’. There should be two or more seizures before the term epilepsy should be used.
The researchers concluded that, although most activity comes from CDKL5, about 15% is from CDKL2, and the remaining <5% is from another enzyme yet to be identified. Their research suggests that increasing the level of CDKL2 in people who are deficient in CDKL5 could potentially treat some of the effects on the brain in early development.

Sila Ultanir, Group Leader of the Kinases and Brain Development Laboratory at the Crick, said, “CDD is a devastating condition that impacts young children from birth, and we don’t know a huge amount about why losing this one enzyme is so disastrous for the developing brain. Through this research, we’ve identified a potential way to compensate for the loss of CDKL5. If we can increase levels of CDKL2, we might one day be able to stop symptoms from developing or getting worse.”

Revolutionary Gene Therapy Reshaping Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy
Revolutionary Gene Therapy Reshaping Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy
Groundbreaking gene therapy demonstrates a substantial reduction in seizures in mice, offering a potential cure.
The researchers are now investigating if mice without CDKL5 can be treated by stimulating their brain cells to produce more CDKL2. The lab is also working with biotechnology companies to identify molecules that increase CDKL2 for potential new medicines for CDD.

Margaux Silvestre, a former Ph.D. student at the Crick and now a postdoctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt, said: “Our discoveries offer fresh insights into the expression and regulation of CDKL5 in the brain. Moreover, the identification of CDKL2 as a potential compensatory enzyme provides hope for uncovering better treatments that could truly make a difference in the lives of children with this devastating condition. This research owes its success to all the authors involved in the publication and the unwavering support we received from the technical teams at the Crick – a big shoutout to them!”

Source-Eurekalert


