Medindia
Medindia
Revolutionary Gene Therapy Reshaping Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy

by Karishma Abhishek on December 16, 2023 at 11:48 PM
Revolutionary Gene Therapy Reshaping Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy

Novel gene therapy developed by UCL researchers has shown promise in significantly reducing seizures in mice, presenting a potential non-surgical solution for children with focal cortical dysplasia — a devastating form of childhood epilepsy, as published in Brain (1 Trusted Source
Anti-seizure Gene Therapy for Focal Cortical Dysplasia

Go to source).

Focal cortical dysplasia is caused by areas of the brain that have developed abnormally and is among the most common causes of drug-resistant epilepsy in children.

Medical Benefits of Marijuana in Childhood Epilepsy

Medical Benefits of Marijuana in Childhood Epilepsy


Healthcare providers and families need comprehensive research to assess both the benefits and risks of medical marijuana with more certainty since there is no clear, scientific evidence showing that marijuana improves epilepsy in children.
It frequently occurs in the frontal lobes, which are important for planning and decision-making.

Epilepsy in focal cortical dysplasia is associated with comorbidities, including learning disabilities.

Although surgery to remove the affected brain malformation is effective, its use is severely limited by the risk of permanent neurological deficit and does not always result in seizure freedom.
Genetic Bases for Childhood Epilepsy Foster Better Treatments

Genetic Bases for Childhood Epilepsy Foster Better Treatments


Childhood epilepsy may have improved treatment and care when its genetic causes are identified.
Consequently, researchers at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology evaluated a gene therapy based on the overexpression of a potassium channel that regulates neuronal excitability in a mouse model of focal cortical dysplasia in the frontal lobe.

New Era in Treating Childhood Epilepsy Unveiled

Potassium channels control the movement of potassium ions in and out of cells. When there is an overexpression of a potassium channel, it means that there is greater regulation, resulting in the decrease of the activity of cells and, in turn, stopping seizures.

Co-corresponding author, Professor Gabriele Lignani (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology), said: "It is very exciting to see that this new gene therapy could potentially be used as an effective alternative to surgery in patients with focal cortical dysplasia."

Gene therapies have previously been shown to work in another form of epilepsy where seizures arise in the temporal lobes, but have not been tested in focal cortical dysplasia.

In this case, the researchers introduced an engineered potassium channel gene called EKC into the affected frontal lobe of the epileptic mice. For added safety, they used a virus that is unable to replicate to carry the potassium channel gene.

Before giving the treatment, researchers monitored the mice's brain activity for 15 days. They then injected either the virus carrying the EKC gene or a control virus into the affected brain area. The team then monitored the mice's brain activity for another 15 days.

The researchers found that gene therapy reduced seizures by an average of 87% when compared with the control group, without affecting the mouse's memory or behavior.

Lead author Dr. Vincent Magloire (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology) said: "Following the successful study in mice, we believe the treatment is suitable for clinical translation, and, taking into account the size of the unmet need, it could be deployed to thousands of children who are currently severely affected by uncontrolled seizures."

Co-corresponding author, Professor Dimitri Kullmann (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology) added: "Plans for a first in human clinical trial are underway and are planned in the next five years."

Reference :
  1. Anti-seizure Gene Therapy for Focal Cortical Dysplasia - (https://academic.oup.com/brain/advance-article/doi/10.1093/brain/awad387/7469888)


Source: Eurekalert
Maternal Smoking Linked to Childhood Epilepsy

Maternal Smoking Linked to Childhood Epilepsy


Smoking during pregnancy has been been identified as an environmental risk factor for the developmental childhood epilepsy that also has a genetic link causing variations within the CHRNA5 gene.
Inhibitory Brain Receptor may Lead to New Therapies for Childhood Epilepsy

Inhibitory Brain Receptor may Lead to New Therapies for Childhood Epilepsy


The emergence of a novel inhibitory brain receptor called alpha four beta delta might be the mechanism for the remission of epilepsy in adolescence.
