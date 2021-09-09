  • English (US)
    Medical Benefits of Marijuana in Childhood Epilepsy

    by Dr Jayashree on September 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM

    Medical Benefits of Marijuana in Childhood Epilepsy
    Children with epilepsies reportedly deriving benefits from medical marijuana (or cannabis-based medicinal products) accessed abroad and the UK government has allowed clinicians to prescribe these products.

    A review published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology explores the science behind cannabis-based medicinal products in pediatric epilepsies and highlights areas that warrant additional research.

    The authors also examined the prescribing environment surrounding these products. They found that a lack of quality evidence for efficacy and safety is the major obstacle to prescribing.

    They stress that unlicensed cannabis-based medicinal products should not circumvent usual regulatory requirements before being prescribed.

    They also worry that children with epilepsy are at risk of being used as a "Trojan horse" for the cannabis industry, with widespread acceptance of medicinal cannabis accelerating the wider legalization of marijuana and opening up a highly lucrative commercial market.



