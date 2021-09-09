Medical Benefits of Marijuana in Childhood Epilepsy

Children with epilepsies reportedly deriving benefits from medical marijuana (or cannabis-based medicinal products) accessed abroad and the UK government has allowed clinicians to prescribe these products.



A review published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology explores the science behind cannabis-based medicinal products in pediatric epilepsies and highlights areas that warrant additional research.

‘Licensed cannabis-based products can be used in childhood epilepsy with a proper regulatory system.’



The authors also examined the prescribing environment surrounding these products. They found that a lack of quality evidence for efficacy and safety is the major obstacle to prescribing.



They stress that unlicensed cannabis-based medicinal products should not circumvent usual regulatory requirements before being prescribed.



They also worry that children with epilepsy are at risk of being used as a "Trojan horse" for the cannabis industry, with widespread acceptance of medicinal cannabis accelerating the wider legalization of marijuana and opening up a highly lucrative commercial market.







