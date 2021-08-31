Genetic Bases for Childhood Epilepsy Foster Better Treatments

Childhood epilepsy may have improved treatment and care when its genetic causes are identified as per a study presented at the annual conference of the European Society Of Human Genetics.



Epilepsy is a common non-communicable neurological disorder, defined by the recurrence of seizures, due to bursts of electrical activity in the brain. It affects more than 50 million people worldwide.

recognizing the genetic changes of epilepsy may aid in designing the tailored treatment that can be targeted to their specific genetic alteration.

recognizing the genetic changes of epilepsy may aid in designing the tailored treatment that can be targeted to their specific genetic alteration.



Genetic Cause for Epilepsy



The study team analyzed 290 children born between 2006-2011. The children had a diagnosis of epilepsy or presented with high fever along with seizures (both prolonged and clustering febrile seizures). They were followed up in 2015 and underwent genetic testing after obtaining informed consent.



"We found a genetic cause in half of those tested and also that half of those again could receive a tailored treatment. We hope that drug companies and the scientific community will be able to produce new drugs or repurpose existing ones that may be being used to treat entirely unrelated conditions to improve precision treatment possibilities for those for whom this is currently not available," says Dr. Allan Bayat, MD, a consultant in pediatric neurology at the Danish Epilepsy Centre, Dianalund, Denmark.



Moreover, the study suggests that identifying a genetic cause helps in avoiding the potentially harmful treatments and unnecessary diagnostic tests. The study further plans to continue their work to find a genetic explanation for epilepsy.



"Getting a genetic diagnosis is of great importance for the children and the families. It provides an explanation and certainty, and it enables a more targeted genetic counseling, including knowledge about the prognosis and recurrence risk. Furthermore, it allows the subject and families to enter gene-specific networks of families with the same genetic condition," says, Dr. Bayat.



