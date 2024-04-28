Debunking Liver Detox Myths: Separating Fact from Fiction



Detox myths can pose dangers by promoting harmful extreme methods, from restrictive diets to unproven supplements, potentially causing nutrient deficiencies, dehydration, and liver damage.

Liver Detox Claims Lack Scientific Backing

“Detoxes” and “Cleanses”: What You Need To Know - (https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/detoxes-and-cleanses-what-you-need-to-know)

Doctors caution against prevalent detox practices, stating that the liver is inherently self-sufficient in filtering toxins and does not require special detox methods, which could potentially harm the organ.In recent years,However, health experts cautioned against their potential harm to the liver.Dr Piyush Ranjan, Senior consultant, and vice chairman, the Department of Gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS “Various herbs used during these therapies may have potential hepatotoxic effects,” which can cause liver injury, he added.It is commonly believed that liver cleanses or detoxification are essential for maintaining daily health and are particularly beneficial after excessive consumption. Recently, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a podcast was heard mentioning the benefits of herbs such as “dandelion” for liver health and detoxification.“In reality, the liver is a self-sufficient organ capable of filtering toxins without the need for special cleanses. Products marketed with claims of detoxifying the liver are not regulated or approved and lack substantial evidence to support their effectiveness,” Dr. Surakshith TK, Consultant - Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi, told IANS.“It's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before attempting any detox regimen to ensure safety and effectiveness,” added Dr Vikas Jindal, Consultant, Dept of Gastroenterology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.The doctors called for maintaining a healthy lifestyle to boost liver function. True detoxification involves daily actions to support your body's natural detox pathways through diet, exercise, sleep, hydration, and potentially smart supplementation. “For good liver health, one needs to completely stop alcohol. Taking a balanced diet and cutting down on unsaturated fats and processed food is helpful. Dietary changes along with regular exercise help in maintaining ideal body weight,” the health expert said.Source-IANS