About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

AI Algorithm Helps Cure Epilepsy

by Colleen Fleiss on August 14, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Font : A-A+

AI Algorithm Helps Cure Epilepsy

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm developed by researchers detects subtle brain abnormalities which cause epileptic seizures.

The Multicentre Epilepsy Lesion Detection project (MELD) used over 1,000 patient MRI scans from 22 global epilepsy centres to develop the algorithm, which provides reports of where abnormalities are in cases of drug-resistant focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) - a leading cause of epilepsy.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare


Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement


FCDs are areas of the brain that have developed abnormally and often cause drug-resistant epilepsy. It is typically treated with surgery, however identifying the lesions from an MRI is an ongoing challenge for clinicians, as MRI scans in FCDs can look normal.

Artificial Intelligence for Epilepsy

To develop the algorithm, the team quantified cortical features from the MRI scans, such as how thick or folded the cortex/brain surface was, and used around 300,000 locations across the brain.

Researchers then trained the algorithm on examples labelled by expert radiologists as either being a healthy brain or having FCD - dependant on their patterns and features.
Can Antidepressants Precipitate Seizures Among Babies?

Can Antidepressants Precipitate Seizures Among Babies?


Use of antidepressants during the first trimester of pregnancy by mothers is not associated with the risk of developing epilepsy and seizures in babies.
Advertisement

The findings, published in Brain, found that overall the algorithm was able to detect the FCD in 67% of cases in the cohort (538 participants).

Previously, 178 of the participants had been considered MRI negative, which means that radiologists had been unable to find the abnormality - yet the MELD algorithm was able to identify the FCD in 63% of these cases.

This is particularly important, as if doctors can find the abnormality in the brain scan, then surgery to remove it can provide a cure.

Co-first author, Mathilde Ripart (UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health) said: "We put an emphasis on creating an AI algorithm that was interpretable and could help doctors make decisions. Showing doctors how the MELD algorithm made its predictions was an essential part of that process."

Co-senior author, Dr Konrad Wagstyl (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology) added: "This algorithm could help to find more of these hidden lesions in children and adults with epilepsy, and enable more patients with epilepsy to be considered for brain surgery that could cure the epilepsy and improve their cognitive development. Roughly 440 children per year could benefit from epilepsy surgery in England."

In the UK some 600,000 people are affected. While drugs treatments are available for the majority of people with epilepsy, 20-30% do not respond to medications.

In children who have had surgery to control their epilepsy, FCD is the most common cause, and in adults it is the third most common cause.

Additionally, of patients who have epilepsy that have an abnormality in the brain that cannot be found on MRI scans, FCD is the most common cause.

Co-first author, Dr. Hannah Spitzer (Helmholtz Munich) said: "Our algorithm automatically learns to detect lesions from thousands of MRI scans of patients. It can reliably detect lesions of different types, shapes and sizes, and even many of those lesions that were previously missed by radiologists."

Co-senior author, Dr Sophie Adler (UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health) added: "We hope that this technology will help to identify epilepsy-causing abnormalities that are currently being missed. Ultimately it could enable more people with epilepsy to have potentially curative brain surgery."

This study on FCD detection uses the largest MRI cohort of FCDs to date, meaning it is able to detect all types of FCD.

The MELD FCD classifier tool can be run on any patient with a suspicion of having an FCD who is over the age of 3 years and has an MRI scan.

The MELD project is supported by the Rosetrees Trust.

Source: Eurekalert
Novel Approach to Preventing Seizures Discovered

Novel Approach to Preventing Seizures Discovered


A potential new method of preventing damaging seizure/epilepsy activity has been identified by researchers.
Advertisement

Unknown Trigger for Seizures Identified

Unknown Trigger for Seizures Identified


A new study has uncovered how problems in cortical microcircuits in the brain can trigger epileptic seizures.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
EpilepsyEpilepsy
Oral Health And AIDSOral Health And AIDS
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS Epilepsy AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Hearing Loss Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Blood Pressure Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Iron Intake Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants A-Z Drug Brands in India Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close