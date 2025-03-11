New Biomarkers Predict ICANS Risk in CAR-T Cell Therapy

Japanese researchers identified proteins to predict ICANS risk, enhancing CAR-T therapy safety by identifying high-risk patients pre-treatment.

Cerebrospinal fluid proteomics exerts predictive potential for immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) in CAR-T cell therapy

‘New biomarkers help predict ICANS risk in CAR-T therapy, enabling early intervention and safer #cancer treatment. #cfdna #medindia’