About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Understanding ELF4: Tumor Suppressor or Oncogene?

by Swethapriya Sampath on Mar 11 2025 12:52 PM

ELF4 is a key regulator in immune function, tissue regeneration, and cancer progression, showing potential for targeted therapies and cancer prognosis.

Understanding ELF4: Tumor Suppressor or Oncogene?
ELF4, a transcription factor of the ETS family, shows potential in tumor suppression and oncogenesis (1 Trusted Source
Transcription factor ELF4 in physiology and diseases: Molecular roles and clinical

Go to source).
This protein helps control cell differentiation, immune system function, and cancer progression. This newly published review highlights its molecular complexity and clinical significance.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

ELF4 Role in Immune Function and Tissue Regeneration

ELF4 is highly expressed in various tissues, including hematopoietic cells, the placenta, and the gastrointestinal tract. Its function is regulated by post-translational modifications and intricate signaling pathways to control the physiological processes. ELF4 plays an important role in osteogenic, adipogenic, and neuronal differentiation for tissue development and regeneration.

In the immune system, ELF4 is a crucial transcriptional regulator. It provides immune responses by activating cytokines such as IL-2 and GM-CSF, enhancing T-cell function and innate immunity. However, ELF4 dysregulation can lead to immune-related disorders, including autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions. Its function in immune cell differentiation and tumor microenvironment interactions makes it a promising target for immunotherapy strategies.

ELF4 in Cancer

In oncology, ELF4 displays a context-dependent role. It can act as a tumor suppressor by promoting DNA damage repair and regulating cell cycle checkpoints, thereby preventing uncontrolled proliferation. However, in certain malignancies, such as leukemia, colorectal cancer, and glioblastoma, ELF4 is overexpressed, contributing to cancer stemness, metastasis, and therapy resistance. This paradoxical role highlights the need for a deeper understanding of tumor heterogeneity and ELF4-mediated gene regulation.

Waste Disposal Protein That is Key to Cancer Tumour Suppression Identified
Waste Disposal Protein That is Key to Cancer Tumour Suppression Identified
A waste disposal protein, which may be the key to cancer tumour suppression in a process known as autophagy, has been identified
The review highlights ELF4’s potential as a biomarker for cancer prognosis, with its expression levels correlating with tumor stage, immune infiltration, and patient survival rates. Additionally, its interaction with signaling pathways such as PI3K, MAPK, and p53 suggests that targeting ELF4 may pave the way for precision medicine and targeted therapies.

Despite significant advancements, many aspects of ELF4 function remain unresolved. Further research is required to find its regulatory mechanisms and develop therapeutic interventions with unique properties.

Advertisement
Not All Fats are Bad - Brown Fat can Help You Kill Cancer
Not All Fats are Bad - Brown Fat can Help You Kill Cancer
Brown-fat-mediated tumor suppression by cold-altered global metabolism
Reference:
  1. Transcription factor ELF4 in physiology and diseases: Molecular roles and clinical - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352304224001910?via%3Dihubimplications)


Source-Medindia
New Approach Holds Potential to Stop Growth of Brain Cancer Cells
New Approach Holds Potential to Stop Growth of Brain Cancer Cells
Researchers at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre showed that chemically inhibiting the enzyme PRMT5 can suppress the growth of glioblastoma cells.

Recommended Readings
Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional