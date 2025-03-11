Understanding ELF4: Tumor Suppressor or Oncogene?

ELF4 is a key regulator in immune function, tissue regeneration, and cancer progression, showing potential for targeted therapies and cancer prognosis.
Go to source). This protein helps control cell differentiation, immune system function, and cancer progression. This newly published review highlights its molecular complexity and clinical significance.
ELF4 Role in Immune Function and Tissue RegenerationELF4 is highly expressed in various tissues, including hematopoietic cells, the placenta, and the gastrointestinal tract. Its function is regulated by post-translational modifications and intricate signaling pathways to control the physiological processes. ELF4 plays an important role in osteogenic, adipogenic, and neuronal differentiation for tissue development and regeneration.
In the immune system, ELF4 is a crucial transcriptional regulator. It provides immune responses by activating cytokines such as IL-2 and GM-CSF, enhancing T-cell function and innate immunity. However, ELF4 dysregulation can lead to immune-related disorders, including autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions. Its function in immune cell differentiation and tumor microenvironment interactions makes it a promising target for immunotherapy strategies.
ELF4 in CancerIn oncology, ELF4 displays a context-dependent role. It can act as a tumor suppressor by promoting DNA damage repair and regulating cell cycle checkpoints, thereby preventing uncontrolled proliferation. However, in certain malignancies, such as
The review highlights ELF4’s potential as a biomarker for cancer prognosis, with its expression levels correlating with tumor stage, immune infiltration, and patient survival rates. Additionally, its interaction with signaling pathways such as PI3K, MAPK, and p53 suggests that targeting ELF4 may pave the way for precision medicine and targeted therapies.
Despite significant advancements, many aspects of ELF4 function remain unresolved. Further research is required to find its regulatory mechanisms and develop therapeutic interventions with unique properties.
