LC-WGS: A Breakthrough in Rapid Bloodstream Infection Diagnosis

by Swethapriya Sampath on Mar 10 2025 4:53 PM

Long-Read Whole Genome Sequencing (LC-WGS) technology offers rapid pathogen detection in 2.6-4 hours, improving diagnosis and treatment for bloodstream infections and sepsis.

Long-Read Whole Genome Sequencing (LC-WGS) can now detect pathogen that causes bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis (1 Trusted Source
Rapid high-throughput sequencing: a game-changer for timely addressing infectious diseases

Go to source).

New Rapid Sequencing Technology

BSIs and sepsis are adverse health conditions that require rapid and precise treatment. However, traditional diagnostic methods, such as blood cultures, can take over 24 hours, delaying the treatment. Current molecular techniques like PCR are limited in detecting all pathogens and resistance markers, making it challenging to choose the right antibiotics.

Researchers have developed the LC-WGS to quickly identify infectious agents faster than the existing techniques. A combination of the Qvella FAST System for microbial purification and MinION sequencing from Oxford Nanopore Technologies resulted in just 2.6 to 4 hours. It offers accurate pathogen identification, resistance gene detection, and bacterial subtyping and reduces the time needed for diagnosis.

Infection Diagnosis and Challenges

Compared to traditional blood cultures, LC-WGS can detect multiple pathogens at once, making it versatile and highly effective for complex infections. It also supports genomic surveillance by identifying virulence genes and tracks bacterial outbreaks.

However, more research validations and improvements are needed to enhance accuracy, cost-efficiency, and accessibility. Researchers are working to use the method directly in various clinical samples, including detecting fungi, viruses, and parasites.

With advancements in real-time sequencing, rapid diagnostic solutions like LC-WGS can become a standard technique in infectious disease management. These innovations will help doctors treat infections faster, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen global disease surveillance.

Reference:
  1. Rapid high-throughput sequencing: a game-changer for timely addressing infectious diseases - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(25)00083-0/fulltext?rss=yes)


