Over 275 Million Genetic Variants Unlock the Key to Health Mysteries

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Feb 23 2024 1:00 PM

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), US have identified over 275 million genetic variants that were not previously reported. This undiscovered pool of variants opens up new avenues for comprehending the genetic factors impacting health and diseases, offering valuable insights into the interplay of biological, environmental, and behavioral elements affecting overall well-being (1 Trusted Source
Genomic data in the All of Us Research Program

Go to source).

Breakthrough in Genomics: Over 275 Million New Variants Focus on Diverse Health Research

The new genetic variants were identified from data shared by nearly 250,000 participants of the NIH's 'All of Us Research Program'. Half of the genomic data are from participants of non-European genetic ancestry, Xinhua news agency reported. Nearly four million of the newly identified variants are in areas that may be tied to disease risk.

"As a physician, I've seen the impact the lack of diversity in genomic research has had in deepening health disparities and limiting care for patients," said Josh Denny, chief executive officer of the 'All of Us Research Program' and an author of the study. This discovery helps to better understand the genetic influences on health and diseases, especially in communities that have been left out of research in the past.

Connecting Genetic Variants to the Alzheimer's Puzzle
Researchers establish connections between Alzheimer's-linked genetic alterations and the functioning of brain cells.
"The All of Us dataset has already led researchers to findings that expand what we know about health -- many that may not have been possible without our participants' contributions of DNA and other health information. Their participation is setting a course for a future where scientific discovery is more inclusive, with broader benefits for all," Denny added.

The mission of the 'All of Us Research Program' is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all, according to NIH. The program will partner with one million or more people across the US to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health.

Reference:
  1. Genomic data in the All of Us Research Program - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06957-x)

Source-IANS
1000 New Genetic Variants Discovered in Blood Groups
1000 New Genetic Variants Discovered in Blood Groups
The 1000 Genomes project was completed in 2015 and provides the largest public catalogue of human genetic variation in the world so far.
Genetic Variants Linked to Suicide Risk Identified
Genetic Variants Linked to Suicide Risk Identified
Exploring the connections between suicide and other health conditions may pave the way for innovative approaches to evaluating and addressing suicide risk.
New Medicines for Obesity Basing on Genetic Variants
New Medicines for Obesity Basing on Genetic Variants
MC4R gene that codes for the melanocortin receptor act like a switch in the brain to suppress appetite. People who have genetic variants that disrupt this receptor gain weight easily.

