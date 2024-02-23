Over 275 Million Genetic Variants Unlock the Key to Health Mysteries

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Genomic data in the All of Us Research Program



Breakthrough in Genomics: Over 275 Million New Variants Focus on Diverse Health Research

Eight genetic variants are identified to significantly increase the risk of COVID-19 mortality.



Researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), US have identified over 275 million genetic variants that were not previously reported. This undiscovered pool of variants opens up new avenues for comprehending the genetic factors impacting health and diseases, offering valuable insights into the interplay of biological, environmental, and behavioral elements affecting overall well-being ().The new genetic variants were identified from data shared by nearly 250,000 participants of the NIH's 'All of Us Research Program'. Half of the genomic data are from participants of non-European genetic ancestry, Xinhua news agency reported. Nearly"As a physician, I've seen the impact the lack of diversity in genomic research has had in deepening health disparities and limiting care for patients," said Josh Denny, chief executive officer of the 'All of Us Research Program' and an author of the study. This discovery helps to better understand the genetic influences on health and diseases, especially in communities that have been left out of research in the past."The All of Us dataset has already led researchers to findings that expand what we know about health -- many that may not have been possible without our participants' contributions of DNA and other health information. Their participation is setting a course for a future where scientific discovery is more inclusive, with broader benefits for all," Denny added.The mission of the 'All of Us Research Program' is to, according to NIH. The program will partner with one million or more people across the US to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health.Source-IANS