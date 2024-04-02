About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Compassionate Strategies for Interacting With Autistic Kids

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 2 2024 11:45 PM

Medical experts have unequivocally stated that alterations in routine, unfamiliar environments, and encounters with strangers wield profound stress upon autistic children and teenagers.
Talking to IANS on Autism Awareness Day, () they said that proactive measures can make major difference. Experts emphasized importance of preparing children for expected and unexpected changes as it would help smooth transition and reduce anxiety.

Prof Vivek Agrawal, head, psychiatry, KGMU, explained that autistic individuals often find comfort in predictable routines.

Empowering Autistic Children Through Visual Support

“Providing advance notice and visual schedules can help children understand what to expect throughout the day, empowering them to manage changes better. Simple tools like timetables with pictures can be very effective,” he explained. Prof Agrawal raised concerns about increased screen time in young children because it could pose behavioral challenges in those with autistic traits.

“But these issues could be reversed with early intervention. “Parents should ensure no screen for children below two years and up to two to five years, the screen time should be limited to half-an-hour and that too under supervision,” he added.

Psychiatrist-cum-neurologist Dr Rahul Bharat said that by rewarding positive responses, children can develop ability to cope with unforeseen circumstances.

Source-IANS
