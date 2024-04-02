Compassionate Strategies for Interacting With Autistic Kids



‘Due to their neurological condition, autistic children often find solace in their own realm, and disruptions to this sanctuary can prove exceptionally challenging for them to navigate. #autism #ASD’

Empowering Autistic Children Through Visual Support

World Autism Awareness Day - (https://www.un.org/en/observances/autism-day)

Medical experts have unequivocally stated that alterations in routine, unfamiliar environments, and encounters with strangers wield profound stress upon autistic children and teenagers.Talking to IANS on Autism Awareness Day, ( ) they said that proactive measures can make major difference. Experts emphasizedProf Vivek Agrawal, head, psychiatry, KGMU, explained that autistic individuals often find comfort in predictable routines.“Providing advance notice and visual schedules can help children understand what to expect throughout the day, empowering them to manage changes better. Simple tools like timetables with pictures can be very effective,” he explained. Prof Agrawal raised concerns about increased screen time in young children because it could pose behavioral challenges in those with autistic traits.“But these issues could be reversed with early intervention. “Parents should ensure no screen for children below two years and up to two to five years, the screen time should be limited to half-an-hour and that too under supervision,” he added.Psychiatrist-cum-neurologist Dr Rahul Bharat said that by rewarding positive responses, children can develop ability to cope with unforeseen circumstances.Source-IANS