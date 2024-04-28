CRISPR's Molecular Mechanisms for Antibiotic Resistance



‘According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 2.8 million people in the United States acquire an antibiotic-resistant infection each year, leading to more than 35,000 deaths. #antimicrobialresistance #crispr #antibioticsensitivity’

Advertisement

Advertisement

CRISPR's Promise Explored

Assistant Prof. Ibrahim, Bitar, Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital in Plzen, Charles University in Prague, Plzen, Czech Republic presents a research review elucidating CRISPR's molecular biology and its potential in addressing antimicrobial resistance, as per study presented at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.( )Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPRs) and CRISPR associated genes (cas) are widespread in the genome of many bacteria and are a defence mechanism against foreign invaders such as plasmids and viruses.The CRISPR arrays are composed of a repeated array of short sequences, each originating from and exactly matching a nucleic acid sequence that once invaded the host.Accompanying CRISPR sequences, there are 4-10 CRISPR-associated genes (cas), which are highly conserved and encode the Cas proteins.Cas proteins conduct adaptive immunity in prokaryotes (bacteria) based on immunological memories stored in the CRISPR array.The CRISPR/Cas system integrates a small piece of foreign DNA from invaders such as plasmids and viruses into their direct repeat sequences and will recognise and degrade the same external DNA elements during future invasions.As the CRISPR/Cas systems integrate DNA from invading pathogens in chronical order, genotyping can be used to trace the clonality and the origin of the isolates and define them as a population of strains that were subjected to the same environmental conditions including geographic location (region) and community/hospital settings and eventually further extended to track pathogenic bacteria around human society.CRISPR/Cas systems can also be employed for developing antimicrobial agents: introduction of self- targeting crRNAs will effectively and selectively kill target bacterial populations.Due to the shortage of available effective antimicrobial agents in treating multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, researchers started to search for alternative methods to fight MDR infections rather than going through the process of developing new antimicrobial agents which can go on for decades.As a result, the concept of CRISPR/Cas-based selective antimicrobials was first developed and demonstrated in 2014. Vectors coding Cas9 and guide RNAs targeting genomic loci of a specific bacterial strain/species can be delivered to the target strain via bacteriophages or conjugative bacterial strains. In theory, delivery of the engineered CRISPR/Cas systems specifically eliminates target strains from the bacterial population, yet it is not that simple.Source-Eurekalert