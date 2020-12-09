Poor Home Hygiene Linked to Antimicrobial Resistance

Preventing infection and reducing the need for prescribing antibiotics

Preventing person to person spread of infections that are antibiotic-resistant

National antimicrobial resistance committees which are responsible for implementing national antimicrobial resistance plans, should recognize that improved surface and hand hygiene in the home and community are key to minimize the spread of infections and reduce the consumption of antibiotics.

Recommendations for improved hygiene in the wider community should be included in global antimicrobial resistance action plans by 2022 and in all national plans by 2025.

Recommendations for improved hygiene in the wider community should be included in global antimicrobial resistance action plans by 2022 and in all national plans by 2025. Infection prevention and control (IPC) advice, guidance and education for health care providers on hand and surface hygiene and its relation to antimicrobial resistance should not be limited to healthcare settings, but also include recommendations to influence the wider community with immediate effect.

Relevant medical associations should ensure messages about home and community hygiene is cascaded to members through amending existing antimicrobial resistance training and education.

GHC public health experts show that better hygiene in homes and everyday life plays a key role in tackling antibiotic resistance. Good hygiene can contribute to the fight against antimicrobial resistance in two ways:A more focused approach to hygiene which is based on risk assessment is needed to minimize the spread of infections. For example, one can minimize the spread of infections from person to person by washing their hands and surfaces before preparing food or using the toilet.A previous study has shown that improved hand hygiene in children in a day center can reduce the need for antibiotic use for common respiratory functions by 30%.It is essential to maintain hygiene in high-risk places where harmful microbes are most likely to spread at home instead of deep cleaning the home. This could help contain the spread of coronavirus as well as tackle antimicrobial resistance.GHC has launched a manifesto calling upon national and international policymakers, healthcare professionals, and health agencies to further recognize the importance of hygiene in the home and everyday life settings and acknowledge the following:The global community needs to collaborate and recognize the benefits of home and community hygiene in reducing antimicrobial resistance.Source: Medindia