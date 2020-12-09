Practice Does Not Improve Your Creativity

"It was surprising, people got worse at one type of idea generation, even as they thought they were getting better at it." says Brucks.
‘To get better at creativity, you need to do some creative thinking about creative thinking.
’
The details of the article, "Does Practice Make Perfect? The Contrasting Effects of Repeated Practice on Creativity," is published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research
.
However, as Brucks probed into the scientific literature on creativity, she discovered an intriguing gap in the research.
"To practice creativity efficiently, we have to change how we define the practice," Huang states. It might be more beneficial to disrupt routines and focus on routinizing the creative process intentionally. A team leader might alter the times that brainstorming sessions are held, for example, and change up the types of exercises employed.
Source: Medindia