Medindia
Medindia
India Among Highest in Antimicrobial Resistance Deaths

by Colleen Fleiss on December 7, 2023 at 1:39 AM
In the realm of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), India stands among the nations witnessing the highest mortality rates. Startling statistics reveal that every nine minutes, a child succumbs to illnesses spawned by antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

Antibiotic Resistance Claims Millions of Lives in India

Speaking on the issue, Professor Thomas Rampp from the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, an expert in integrative medicine, said the US and European countries also face the threat from AMR, but the risk to countries in Asia and Latin America is bigger.Terming resistance to antibiotics a "new phenomenon", he recalled that resistance to Penicillin was reported in 1940, though the drug was put into use by 1928.

This led to the creation of newer antibiotics, to overcome that, but in the last three decades, no new antibiotics have been developed and this has aggravated the problem.Professor Rampp also said the use and overuse of antibiotics are leading to their resistance. He stated that this is not limited to the medical field, as over 80 percent of the antibiotics produced in the world are used in farms and fisheries, which inevitably enter our food chain.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance


Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.
"The reasons for resistance to antibiotics come from the overprescribing of antibiotics, patients not finishing the treatment properly, the overuse of antibiotics in livestock and fish farming, poor infection control in hospitals, and poor sanitation,," he said. Prof Rampp said traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda can contribute significantly to improving the situation, as they approach problems and work to improve immunity.

He pointed out that Ayurveda has always focused on providing a balanced diet, and modern science now emphasizes the importance of micro biomes in the gut region, which is essential to building up immunity. Speaking on the same issue, Subarna Roy, director of ICMR National Institute of Traditional Institute in Karnataka, said their studies showed that resistance to antibiotics is different in various areas within the Karnataka state.
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis


Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
He warned that AMR is contributing to the rise of diseases like diphtheria in some areas of India. A network of facilities established to monitor the AMR situation in India has identified about 10 pathogens that are proving to be dangerous. He said sometimes antibiotics are prescribed even though they will not cure the disease but merely reduce the symptoms.

The national health policy says alternative methods to treat infectious diseases should be considered, and this is where Ayurveda can play a vital role, said Roy."Ayurveda practitioners are already helping the fight against AMR as they treat patients without prescribing antibiotics," he said.

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance

Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance


Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern that has reached gigantic proportions. Antibiotic resistance is a change that occurs in bacteria when they are exposed to antibiotics used to treat infections caused by them. This change makes the antibiotics ineffective and the antibiotic-resistant bacteria become "superbugs".
Micronutrient Deficiencies as a Silent Driver of Global Antibiotic Resistance

Micronutrient Deficiencies as a Silent Driver of Global Antibiotic Resistance


Micronutrient deficiencies may play a crucial role in the worldwide surge of antibiotic resistance.
