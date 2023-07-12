India Among Highest in Antimicrobial Resistance Deaths

In the realm of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) , India stands among the nations witnessing the highest mortality rates. Startling statistics reveal that every nine minutes, a child succumbs to illnesses spawned by antibiotic-resistant pathogens.



Antibiotic Resistance Claims Millions of Lives in India

Speaking on the issue, Professor Thomas Rampp from the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, an expert in integrative medicine, said the US and European countries also face the threat from AMR, but the risk to countries in Asia and Latin America is bigger.Terming resistance to antibiotics a "new phenomenon", he recalled that resistance to Penicillin was reported in 1940, though the drug was put into use by 1928.This led to the creation of newer, to overcome that, but in the last three decades, no new antibiotics have been developed and this has aggravated the problem.Professor Rampp also said the use and overuse of antibiotics are leading to their resistance. He stated that this is not limited to the medical field, as over 80 percent of the antibiotics produced in the world are used in farms and fisheries, which inevitably enter our food chain.