India Among Highest in Antimicrobial Resistance Deaths

Antibiotic Resistance Claims Millions of Lives in IndiaSpeaking on the issue, Professor Thomas Rampp from the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, an expert in integrative medicine, said the US and European countries also face the threat from AMR, but the risk to countries in Asia and Latin America is bigger.Terming resistance to antibiotics a "new phenomenon", he recalled that resistance to Penicillin was reported in 1940, though the drug was put into use by 1928.
"The reasons for resistance to antibiotics come from the overprescribing of antibiotics, patients not finishing the treatment properly, the overuse of antibiotics in livestock and fish farming, poor infection control in hospitals, and
He pointed out that Ayurveda has always focused on providing a balanced diet, and modern science now emphasizes the importance of micro biomes in the gut region, which is essential to building up immunity. Speaking on the same issue, Subarna Roy, director of ICMR National Institute of Traditional Institute in Karnataka, said their studies showed that resistance to antibiotics is different in various areas within the Karnataka state.
He warned that AMR is contributing to the rise of diseases like diphtheria in some areas of India. A network of facilities established to monitor the AMR situation in India has identified about 10 pathogens that are proving to be dangerous. He said sometimes antibiotics are prescribed even though they will not cure the disease but merely reduce the symptoms.
The national health policy says alternative methods to treat infectious diseases should be considered, and this is where Ayurveda can play a vital role, said Roy."Ayurveda practitioners are already helping the fight against AMR as they treat patients without prescribing antibiotics," he said.
