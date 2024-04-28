Combatting Malaria Transmission Through Blood Safety



‘Malaria affects over 200 million people worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization. #malaria #malariatransmission #bloodtransfusion’

In many countries, this deferral period can be reduced to 4 months if a negative malaria test is shown before each donation. However, existing microscopy and serological tests used to mandate these rules are not sensitive enough to reliably mitigate malaria transfusion risk.



Microscopic examination is the “gold standard” for diagnosis of malaria illness, but is not adapted to blood bank activities in Europe. Serologic tests are widely used, but their sensitivity and specificity are not as good as expected.



According to Dr Le Cam, "The risk that is most difficult to mitigate comes from donors born, or who lived their early childhood, in malaria-endemic countries who can develop an immune-tolerance—a host response that protects against high numbers of parasite and illness without eliminating the infection."



In these infectious immune-tolerant individuals, cases of TTM have been linked to blood donations given more than 5 years after the last potential exposure of the donor to P. falciparum, and several decades in the case of P. malariae.



As Dr Le Cam explains, “These asymptomatic infections characterised by low parasite densities require more sensitive methods for detection such as recent molecular methods. But while a fully automated molecular method may be the ideal screening method for malaria infection in the blood donor population, it is an expensive option.”



Le Cam sees the current challenge to optimising the testing strategy in non-endemic countries as enhancing screening sensitivity for immuno-tolerant donors without compromising the availability of blood products.



“On one hand, the limited number of potentially infected donors requires a cost-effective strategy of blood donor screening, but on the other, the accuracy of screening needs to be optimal for the serious outcomes of TTM in malaria naïve and immuno-compromised recipients”, she says.



What needs to be done to make TMM a thing of the past in Europe? According to Dr Le Cam, “The key to transfusion security remains the deferral period after the return of donors from endemic countries. But we really need to develop new testing strategies. The parasite inactivation of blood using new technologies that are able to selectively inactivate pathogens without damaging cells or plasma could also be a good option, but the technology is not completely reliable for packed red blood cells and is very expensive. Ultimately, different strategies need to be combined in order to ensure the safety of blood transfusions in Europe that include blood donor screening by appropriate diagnostic tools, which should probably include molecular tests.” Reference:

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global) 2024 - (https://www.eccmid.org/)



Source-Eurekalert

