Dupilumab for Atopic Dermatitis a Marketing Success

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 18 2025 9:21 PM

Effective treatments for atopic dermatitis include Dupixent, targeting inflammation to reduce symptoms.

The success of dupilumab, marketed by Sanofi under the name Dupixent, is evident in its remarkable $13 billion global sales achievement in 2024, marking a significant milestone for the company. This accomplishment underscores the drug's effectiveness across various indications, particularly in atopic dermatitis (AD), where it is widely regarded as the gold standard.
Filippos Maniatis, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, remarks, "With Dupixent setting the gold standard for AD, Sanofi has raised the bar for competitors in this space. However, Sanofi’s CEO has emphasized the importance of fostering competition to maintain a dynamic market, especially in the AD field."

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.
Sanofi is also advancing in the AD arena with the development of the IRAK4 degrader SAR444656 (KT-474) in partnership with Kymera Therapeutics. Currently in Phase II trials, SAR444656 could play a pivotal role in intensifying competition within this disease area. Sanofi recently shared at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference that Phase II data is expected by mid-2025.

Dupilumab – Drug Overview

Dupilumab is prescribed for treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients who do not respond to topical treatments or cannot tolerate standard therapies. It acts as an interleukin 4-receptor alpha antagonist, blocking the inflammatory effects of interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, which helps reduce inflammation in the body. Dupilumab can be used with topical corticosteroids or as a standalone therapy.

Maniatis notes, "The collaboration between Sanofi and Kymera Therapeutics on SAR444656 could represent a substantial opportunity for increased competition in atopic dermatitis treatments and potentially introduce a new therapeutic option to the market."

Quiz on Rash
Rashes are of varied types, color and texture. What causes a rash and what are its consequences? Learn more from this quiz on rashes. ...

What is Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis, also known as atopic eczema, is a long-term skin condition that causes inflammation, itchiness, and dryness. It's characterized by red, scaly, and often cracked skin. Atopic dermatitis is most common in children but can affect people of all ages. The primary symptom of atopic dermatitis is intense itching, which can lead to scratching and further irritation.

Sanofi remains a leading player in the AD space, also advancing its anti-OX40L monoclonal antibody amlitelimab, which is currently undergoing four Phase III trials (COAST 1, COAST 2, SHORE, and AQUA). Experts interviewed by GlobalData have expressed enthusiasm about the progress of this mechanism of action.

Atopic Dermatitis: Global Prevalence to 42.42 Million by 2033
Global cases of atopic dermatitis are projected to reach 42.42 million by 2033, highlighting the growing impact of this chronic skin condition worldwide.
Positive outcomes from clinical trials for both SAR444656 and amlitelimab may reshape the competitive treatment landscape for AD and further strengthen Sanofi’s position in this market.

Maniatis concludes, "Sanofi’s commitment to growth through innovation and pipeline development is crucial for maintaining its competitive edge. As multiple pharmaceutical companies explore new agents with different mechanisms of action, the AD market is expected to grow, providing alternatives to current standard treatments."

Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Atopic Dermatitis Share Common Links
Atopic dermatitis (AD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can lead to alterations in the microbiome, and disruptions in the skin and gut barrier.
