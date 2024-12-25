About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Atopic Dermatitis: Global Prevalence to 42.42 Million by 2033

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 25 2024 9:40 AM

Global cases of atopic dermatitis are projected to reach 42.42 million by 2033, highlighting the growing impact of this chronic skin condition worldwide.

The global prevalence of atopic dermatitis, a chronic skin condition, is projected to reach 42.42 million cases by 2033. ()

Global Burden of Atopic Dermatitis

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that the global burden of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis is forecast to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.10 percent -- from around 42.02 million cases in 2023 to 42.42 million cases in 2033. This increase will be particular in the seven major markets -- the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, the report said.

The report reveals atopic dermatitis cases, also known as eczema, are rising because of the increasing prevalence of environmental and lifestyle risk factors and the increase in the incidence of atopic dermatitis in adulthood. It causes inflammation, redness, and intense itching.

“The pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis is unclear and most likely stems from the interaction of a combination of genetic susceptibility, environmental and lifestyle risk factors, and dysfunctional cell-mediated immunity,” said Yixuan Zhang, Epidemiologist at GlobalData.

Atopic dermatitis is a complex disease presenting with a range of clinical manifestations and symptoms, depending on the patient demographic and disease severity. In severe cases, atopic dermatitis is associated with sleep disturbances due to the pruritic rashes that appear on the skin during a flare-up, depression, anxiety, and loss of productivity, contributing to the economic and disease burden globally.

“The highest prevalence is seen in childhood, followed by the middle-aged and older population. A positive correlation has been found between a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and disease burden,” Zhang said. However, new epidemiological patterns are slowly emerging, such as atopic dermatitis prevalence increasing in low-income countries and new atopic dermatitis-onset in adults becoming increasingly more common, particularly in the West,” Zhang added.

Reference:
  1. Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast to 2033 - (https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/atopic-dermatitis-epidemiology-analysis/)
Source-IANS
