Heart Health at Risk from Combined Day-Night Heatwaves

Cardiac deaths significantly rise during compound heatwaves, with specific heart conditions more vulnerable to heatwave intensity and duration.

Nonlinear Relation Between Cardiac Mortality and Excess Temperature in Heatwaves: Exposure Response in 2.39 Million Patients

As climate change continues to worsen, if no adaptation is undertaken, the heat-related excess mortality is expected to almost triple between 2030 and 2050. #medindia #climate #heat’