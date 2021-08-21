by Karishma Abhishek on  August 21, 2021 at 11:59 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pregnancy Weight in Mothers may Affect Child’s Cognition at Later Life
Poorer offspring brain development into adolescence is found to be associated by a higher maternal weight during pregnancy as per an observational study from the breastfeeding promotion intervention in the Republic of Belarus, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The study team explored the associations of maternal prenatal body mass index (BMI) with cognition and behavior of offspring born full-term.

This cohort study examined follow-up data from a breastfeeding promotion intervention at 31 hospitals and affiliated polyclinics in the Republic of Belarus.


Participants included 11 276 Belarusian children who were evaluated from birth (1996-1997) to adolescence (2017-2019), with maternal BMI information available in prenatal medical records.

It was found that higher maternal body mass index after 35 weeks' gestation was associated with a slightly lower child intelligence quotient at 6.5 years and lower cognitive scores in multiple domains at 16 years.

Associations were not mediated by child weight and were robust to adjustment for sociodemographic characteristics, pregnancy complications, and paternal weight.

The study supports findings from animal experiments and human observational studies in settings with higher maternal BMI and obesity rates. Higher maternal prenatal BMI may be associated with poorer offspring brain development, although residual confounding cannot be excluded.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy
Recommended weight gain during pregnancy is determined as per pre-pregnancy weight and BMI. Healthy weight gain is very important for pregnancy health and is achieved with the right diet and exercise.
READ MORE
Early Signs of Pregnancy
Pregnant or not pregnant? Catch on to the early pregnancy signs and symptoms and replace suspense with relief.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs should be avoided.
READ MORE
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyHeight and Weight-KidsDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal Care