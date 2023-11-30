About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Unplugging from Social Media and Rediscovering Joy This Holiday Season

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 30, 2023 at 12:18 AM
Highlights:
  • Navigate holiday blues by setting social media boundaries
  • Embrace gratitude and define your unique "reason for the season"
  • Prioritize genuine moments over curated online perfection

Unplugging from Social Media and Rediscovering Joy This Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, and while it should be a time of joy and celebration, the impact of social media on our mental well-being can turn festivities into a source of stress and anxiety (1). In a world where constant connectivity is the norm, finding moments of peace has become increasingly challenging. Let's explore the intersection of social media and holiday stress, and look at practical tips to help you disconnect, set boundaries, and prioritize your well-being during this festive season.

Prioritize Self-Care This Holiday Season
Prioritize Self-Care This Holiday Season
Numerous ads are urging us to take time for ourselves and practice self-care. Yet we find that people are least likely to focus on themselves when they need it the most.
Advertisement


The Social Media Dilemma

The relationship between social media and mental health during the holidays is a complex one. Studies show varying perspectives, with some suggesting that social media has little impact on mental health, while others argue that it contributes to feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety. Regardless of the academic debate, it's clear that the constant stream of holiday-themed content can intensify stress levels.

Link Between Holiday Blues and Social Media

A significant number of individuals experience the "holiday blues," with symptoms ranging from weariness and anxiety to feelings of isolation and grief. Social media compounds these emotions by creating an online environment where the pressure to conform to idealized holiday standards is heightened. As we scroll through curated feeds of festive perfection, it's essential to recognize that real-life experiences are often more nuanced.

Social media and the holidays don't always complement each other. The expectation to showcase picture-perfect celebrations can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and isolation. Push notifications flood our devices, ensuring we don't miss a single holiday post, potentially interrupting our daily lives and preventing us from fully experiencing the moment.

FOMO and Comparison Can Overshadow Joyous Moments

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is a common phenomenon during the holidays, amplified by social media's highlight reels. Constantly comparing ourselves to others' seemingly perfect celebrations can lead to exhaustion and a misguided focus on online validation. The pressure to keep up with an idealized version of the holidays can overshadow genuine moments of joy.

Practical Strategies for a Healthier Holiday Season:

  • Define Your "Why":

    Reflect on what brings you joy during the holidays and prioritize activities aligned with your values. Everyone's "reason for the season" is unique, so embrace your traditions and preferences.
    Having a Diabetic-Friendly Holiday Season
    Having a Diabetic-Friendly Holiday Season
    Diabetics have food restrictions which can make it difficult during the holidays. Know what to incorporate and what not.
    Advertisement

  • Return to Gratitude:

    Cultivate a mindset of gratitude to counteract comparison and self-judgment. Take time to appreciate the positive aspects of your life, fostering a sense of contentment amid the holiday chaos.

  • Set Offline Boundaries:

    Establish clear boundaries for holiday activities both online and offline. Prioritize events that align with your values and don't succumb to societal pressures portrayed on social media.

  • Scroll Mindfully:

    Be conscious of how social media makes you feel. If certain posts evoke negative emotions, consider muting or unfollowing accounts that don't contribute positively to your well-being.

  • Limit Social Media Usage:

    Set realistic time limits for social media use, especially during the holidays. Studies suggest that restricting usage to 30 minutes per day can significantly improve well-being.

  • Remember Social Media Realities:

    Acknowledge that social media portrays curated versions of reality. Behind every perfect holiday photo, there may be hidden challenges or personal struggles that aren't shared online.

  • Check In on Others:

    Reach out to friends and family during the holidays. Social sharing of emotions can enhance feelings of connection, and checking in on loved ones can create a sense of mutual support.

  • Be Present:

    Put down your phone and engage in the present moment. Participate fully in holiday activities, fostering genuine connections and enhancing your overall mood.

  • Physical Activity for Mental Well-Being:

    Combat social media-induced stress with physical activity. A 30-minute workout can reduce stress, improve sleep, boost mood, and increase energy levels.

When to Seek Assistance for Stress

If holiday stress, amplified by social media exposure, becomes overwhelming, seeking professional assistance is a proactive step. Therapists can provide support and coping strategies to navigate the challenges of the season.

As we enter the holiday season, let's prioritize our mental well-being by adopting practical strategies to manage social media's impact. By setting boundaries, embracing gratitude, and focusing on genuine moments of joy, we can create a holiday season that aligns with our unique values and brings true comfort and joy. Remember, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to celebrating the holidays, so let's redefine our expectations and savor the moments that truly matter.

References:
  1. Social Media Use and Its Connection to Mental Health: A Systematic Review
    Karim F, Oyewande AA, Abdalla LF, Chaudhry Ehsanullah R, Khan S. Social Media Use and Its Connection to Mental Health: A Systematic Review. Cureus. 2020 Jun 15;12(6):e8627. doi: 10.7759/cureus.8627. PMID: 32685296; PMCID: PMC7364393.
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Preserving Food This Holiday Season
Preserving Food This Holiday Season
Holidays are all about families, friends and food, leading to increased amount of food being prepared and usually wasted.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
The change in lifestyle, along with travel stress and neglecting medications increase the risk of a heart attack during the holiday season.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Healthy Diet in 40's can Extend Life by 10 Years

Healthy Diet in 40's can Extend Life by 10 Years

Switching to a well balanced nutritious diet and sticking to it from middle age can extend life by about 10 years.
Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks

Boost Heart Health With These Cholesterol-Lowering Drinks

Discover natural and delicious ways to lower 'bad' cholesterol levels. From ginger-lemon water to amla juice, find heart-healthy drinks for your daily routine.
Mulethi: Ayurvedic Secrets for Seasonal Healing

Mulethi: Ayurvedic Secrets for Seasonal Healing

Discover the ancient healing powers of Mulethi (Licorice) in Ayurveda. From soothing sore throats to boosting immunity, explore the natural remedies of this miraculous herb.
Ayurveda's Guide to a Healthier Winter

Ayurveda's Guide to a Healthier Winter

Discover Ayurveda's natural remedies to combat seasonal disorders. From Chyawanprash to herbal teas, embrace holistic well-being this winter.
Best Detox Teas to Boost Metabolism and Shed Pounds

Best Detox Teas to Boost Metabolism and Shed Pounds

Explore the world of detox teas for weight loss! Discover the benefits, top picks, and how these herbal blends can kickstart your metabolism.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Unplugging from Social Media and Rediscovering Joy This Holiday Season Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests