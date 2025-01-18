TriOx Blood Test: Early Cancer Detection With High Accuracy

TriOx, a new blood test uses advanced DNA analysis and machine learning to detect six cancer types early with high sensitivity and specificity.
TriOx, a novel blood test shows potential in detecting cancer among six cancer types including colorectal, esophageal, pancreatic, renal, ovarian, and breast cancer. The study conducted by Oxford researchers and published in Nature Communications, showed that TriOx analyses multiple features of DNA in the blood to identify cancer from its early stages offering a fast, sensitive, and minimally invasive alternative to traditional methods. It can also distinguish people who had cancer from those who did not.
How TriOx Blood Test Detects Cancer Fast and AccurateTraditional tests use only one or two features of cancer DNA. But, TriOx uses an advanced DNA analysis technique called TAPS combined with machine learning to identify multiple features of circulating DNA in the blood. This makes the test highly sensitive and reliable.
The test was evaluated on blood samples from patients with and without cancer referred by their general physician. TriOx detected cancer with 94.9% sensitivity (correctly identifying people with cancer) and 88.8% specificity (correctly identifying those without cancer). This reduces the time to test healthy individuals while ensuring cancer patients get timely treatment.
TriOx: The Future of Early Cancer DiagnosisThis test could revolutionize cancer detection by making regular blood tests for cancer like those for cholesterol or blood sugar. Early detection of cancer improves survival chances and lowers treatment costs.
While TriOx is under development, researchers are expanding its testing to include more cancer types and larger patient groups. Successful results of this study could make early cancer detection possible and save millions of lives worldwide.
