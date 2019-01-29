medindia
Tongue Microbiome Could Help Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Tongue Microbiome Could Help Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 29, 2019 at 5:54 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Tongue coat microbiome in pancreatic cancer patients is altered and is different from that in healthy individuals
  • This difference could help develop rapid diagnostic tests that could help in early detection of pancreatic cancer
  • Early detection, coupled with prompt treatment could prevent the progression of this highly aggressive cancer
Tongue surface coat microbiome is altered in pancreatic cancer patients, reveals a new study from China. There are differences in the bacterial population on the surface coating of the tongue of pancreatic cancer patients compared to normal healthy individuals. This difference could help in developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of pancreatic cancer.
Tongue Microbiome Could Help Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

The microbiome consists of the sum total of all the microorganisms that live in a particular niché within or on the surface of the body. Although, changes in the microbiome have been observed in pancreatic cancer patients in various other tissues of the body, this is the first time it has been reported from the surface coating of the tongue. This could open up new avenues for the development of fast and convenient diagnostic tests for the early detection of pancreatic cancer.

This new study has been published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology, a publication of Taylor & Francis, UK.

The study was led by Dr. Lanjuan Li, MD, who is a Professor of Infectious Diseases and Director, State Key Laboratory for Infectious Diseases, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China.

Background of the Study

The incidence of pancreatic cancer is approximately 10,000 people annually in the UK. Of these, less than one percent survive for more the ten years. Therefore, an early diagnosis of the disease is extremely important for the prompt institution of treatment, before cancer spreads to other parts of the body i.e. undergoes metastasis. However, early detection is difficult, as the pancreas is located deep within the body and doesn't show symptoms until the cancer is in an advanced stage. As a result, by the time patients seek medical help, cancer has already metastasized.

Ongoing research for the early detection of pancreatic cancer focuses on looking for biological changes that could help in identifying early signs of pancreatic cancer. This would enable the development of screening tools that could detect cancer at an early stage.

In this regard, the gut microbiome has been found to be a very promising target. Interestingly, previous studies have shown significant changes in the microbiome of the saliva, intestine and stool samples in pancreatic cancer patients compared to healthy controls.

Key Features of the Study

The main features of the study are highlighted below:
  • This is the first study to characterize the tongue surface coat microbiome of pancreatic cancer patients and compare with that of healthy individuals
  • Participants included 30 end-stage pancreatic cancer patients and 25 healthy individuals
  • In the pancreatic cancer cases, the tumor was located in the 'head' region of the pancreas
  • Age of the participants ranged between 45 and 65 years
  • Participants did not have any other disease or oral health issues
  • Participants did not take any antibiotics or other drugs in the preceding three months of the study
  • Microbiome diversity of the tongue surface coat was characterized by using state-of-the-art gene sequencing technology

Key Findings of the Study

  • There was a stark difference in the microbiome of the tongue surface coating of pancreatic cancer patients, compared to healthy individuals
  • The degree of colonization by four types of bacteria was studied. In pancreatic cancer cases, the following were noted
    • Colonization by Haemophilus and Porphyromonas was low
    • Colonization by Leptotrichia and Fusobacterium was high
  • The degree of colonization by the above four bacteria could differentiate between pancreatic cancer patients and healthy individuals
With reference to the study findings, Li said: "Although further confirmatory studies are needed, our results add to the growing evidence of an association between disruptions to the microbiome and pancreatic cancer."

Concluding Remarks

The research team has indicated that the immune system could act as a link between alteration of the microbiota of the tongue surface coating and pancreatic cancer. They believe that if this link could be established, it would help in developing new treatment strategies involving immunotherapy, antibiotics or probiotics to modulate the growth of bacteria on the tongue surface coating, which could prevent pancreatic cancer in high-risk groups.

"If an association between the discriminatory bacteria and pancreatic cancer is confirmed in larger studies, this could potentially lead to the development of new microbiome-based early diagnostic or preventive tools for the disease," said Li.

Funding Source

The study was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the National S&T Major Project of China, the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation, and the Natural Science Foundation of Zhejiang Province, China.

References :
  1. Tongue Coating Microbiome Data Distinguish Patients with Pancreatic Head Cancer from Healthy Controls - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/20002297.2018.1563409)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Human Microbiome Linked to Presence of Cancer of the Mouth and Throat

An association between the makeup of an individual's microbiome and head and neck cancer has been observed by researchers at Johns Hopkins.

Presence of Certain Oral Bacteria Increases Risk for Pancreatic Cancer

The presence of certain bacteria in the mouth may reveal increased risk for pancreatic cancer and enable earlier, more precise treatment.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

New Combination Blood Test Helps Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

A simple blood test in combination with an existing test help identify pancreatic cancer well before the advanced and difficult-to-treat stages.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

Tongue Tie

Tongue tie, also known as ankyloglossia, is a congenital disorder that can affects a variety of functions from speech to feeding. Signs of tongue tie include lisping, difficulty in breast feeding.

More News on:

Pancreatic Cancer Tongue Abnormalities Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pancreatitis Tongue Tie Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Facial Nerve Decompression

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive