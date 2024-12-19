Robots to the Rescue: Personalized Robotic Therapy for Stroke Survivors

A new system uses robotic technology to personalize rehabilitation for stroke survivors, easing the burden on medical staff.

Did You Know?

Ischemic strokes are the most common type of stroke, representing about 87% of all strokes. In one second, 32,000 brain cells die, and in 59 seconds an ischemic stroke will have killed 1.9 million brain cells. #medindia #stroke #brain’

Data Collection from Real-World Use

Development of the World’s First Automated Rehabilitation System

Reducing the Burden on Medical Staff Through Automated Systems

The rising incidence of strokes and the subsequent need for rehabilitation have underscored the demand for effective care approaches. Serious complications, like motor paralysis, can be difficult to treat, but the recent use of robots in therapy has shown potential ().consistently deliver the necessary movements toHowever, to provide suitable care that is customized to the level of motor paralysis, expertise in both robotics and rehabilitation is essential.Osaka Metropolitan University Professor Takashi Takebayashi of the Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science led a team in collecting data from the actual use of Teijin Pharma Ltd.’s rehabilitationThe team looked into the rehabilitation programs that were selected by medical staff to match the degree of motor paralysis. By analyzing the data, the group developed the world’s first system that automatically recommends the optimal rehabilitation program. Based on a simple test to check the degree of motor paralysis in a patient’s hands, an appropriate treatment can be determined.“By using this system, as long as medical professionals can carry out the test, even staff without experience with robots can provide appropriate robotic rehabilitation for motor paralysis,” stated Professor Takebayashi. “We hope this will lead to the further promotion of robot rehabilitation and a reduction in the burden on medical staff.”The findings are published inSource-Eurekalert