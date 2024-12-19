Robots to the Rescue: Personalized Robotic Therapy for Stroke Survivors

A new system uses robotic technology to personalize rehabilitation for stroke survivors, easing the burden on medical staff.
The rising incidence of strokes and the subsequent need for rehabilitation have underscored the demand for effective care approaches. Serious complications, like motor paralysis, can be difficult to treat, but the recent use of robots in therapy has shown potential (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Automatic setting optimization for robotic upper-extremity rehabilitation in patients with stroke using ReoGo-J: a cross-sectional clinical trial
Go to source). Automated robots consistently deliver the necessary movements to aid in restoring motor function. However, to provide suitable care that is customized to the level of motor paralysis, expertise in both robotics and rehabilitation is essential.
Data Collection from Real-World UseOsaka Metropolitan University Professor Takashi Takebayashi of the Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science led a team in collecting data from the actual use of Teijin Pharma Ltd.’s rehabilitation robot ReoGo-J.
Development of the World’s First Automated Rehabilitation SystemThe team looked into the rehabilitation programs that were selected by medical staff to match the degree of motor paralysis. By analyzing the data, the group developed the world’s first system that automatically recommends the optimal rehabilitation program. Based on a simple test to check the degree of motor paralysis in a patient’s hands, an appropriate treatment can be determined.
Reducing the Burden on Medical Staff Through Automated Systems“By using this system, as long as medical professionals can carry out the test, even staff without experience with robots can provide appropriate robotic rehabilitation for motor paralysis,” stated Professor Takebayashi. “We hope this will lead to the further promotion of robot rehabilitation and a reduction in the burden on medical staff.”
The findings are published in Scientific Reports.
