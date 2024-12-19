About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Speeding Up Detection: Quick Blood Processing to Identify Gestational Diabetes Early

by Adeline Dorcas on Dec 19 2024 10:36 AM

Faster blood processing within 2 to 4 hours could improve the accuracy of gestational diabetes diagnoses.

Undiagnosed gestational diabetes can silently harm both the mother and the baby.
Research into testing methods for gestational diabetes suggests that the current NHS blood test process fails to detect the condition in over half of pregnant women, leading to unnecessary complications for both mothers and their babies.


Gestational diabetes
Gestational diabetes
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.
Quick Blood Sugar Tests: A Lifeline for Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis

The study, carried out by Professor Claire Meek of the University of Leicester, and colleagues at the University of Cambridge with funding from the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) found that processing the blood sugar test of mothers at risk of gestational diabetes more quickly could lead to more accurate diagnosis of this serious condition.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetic Medicine (1 Trusted Source
Enhanced glucose processing in gestational diabetes diagnosis: Effects on health equity and clinical outcomes

Go to source).


Early Blood Sugar Management is Essential for Gestational Diabetes
Early Blood Sugar Management is Essential for Gestational Diabetes
Patients with gestational diabetes will have better pregnancy outcomes if they regulate their blood sugar levels early and keep them that way.

Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes: A Growing Concern in the UK

Professor of Chemical Pathology and Diabetes in Pregnancy, Claire Meek said: “Gestational diabetes, which affects women in pregnancy, is very common in the UK and causes complications at the time of birth, affecting both mother and child.

“Fortunately, most complications can be prevented by accurate diagnosis and access to treatment. However, if the diagnosis is not accurate, then affected mothers cannot access the treatment they need.”


Tests for Blood Sugar
Tests for Blood Sugar
What is a blood sugar test? Blood sugar tests are used for diagnosis and management of diabetes. Common tests are HbA1C, fasting blood sugar, oral glucose tolerance and random blood sugar.

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test: The Key to Diagnosing Diabetes During Pregnancy

Gestational diabetes is diagnosed using an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) around 24 to 28 weeks of pregnancy.

This test involves taking the mother’s blood before they consume a sugary drink. A further sample is taken and tested two hours later. However, red blood cells in the sample continue to use up glucose after the blood is taken, so glucose concentrations fall over time in the sample tube, leading to an inaccurate result.

Processing the blood quickly means that the glucose levels in the sample are most similar to the glucose levels in the patient’s blood.

“We wanted to assess if processing the samples more quickly improved the accuracy of the OGTT test.” continued Professor Meek.

“We compared standard NHS sample processing procedures to an enhanced processing plan, where the blood was processed more quickly.”

Using standard NHS sample processing procedures, 9% of women in the study were diagnosed with the condition. The researchers found that when blood was processed more quickly, 22% of women in the study were found to have gestational diabetes.

This means that 13% of women were missed with the standard test. More than half the women they found to have gestational diabetes in the study would have gone undiagnosed.

Scaling this up, this could affect around 28,000-30,000 pregnant women every year in the UK. Danielle Jones, the Ph.D. student who coordinated the research project added: “Faster blood processing identified additional women with raised blood sugar levels that were missed by the standard test. Thirty seven percent of these women went on to have large babies – a complication which could have been prevented if undiagnosed women had access to treatment.”

The data from this study suggests that improving NHS sample processing is vital to improve gestational diabetes diagnosis. Access to treatment may also help prevent babies from growing too large. Processing blood more quickly (within 2 to 4 hours) is achievable in most NHS settings and offers new opportunities to improve the health of mothers and babies.

References:
  1. Enhanced glucose processing in gestational diabetes diagnosis: Effects on health equity and clinical outcomes - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/dme.15476)


Source-Eurekalert
Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes
Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes
Strict blood sugar management in gestational diabetes is favorable for the babies’ health but increases the risk of certain major complications for mothers.

