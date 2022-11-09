Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes

- Managing gestational diabetes reduces health risk to the expecting mother and unborn child
- Tighter control of blood sugar levels during pregnancy reduces the risk of infant mortality and birth injury
- Tighter management of gestational diabetes has quadrupled the risk of health consequences for the mother, such as postpartum hemorrhage
Lowering the blood sugar level for women with gestational diabetes did not decrease the likelihood of having large babies. However, it reduced the risk of infant death or birth injury.
Gestational diabetes is a widespread health issue that frequently results in the birth of especially large newborns. These babies have a high chance of developing type 2 diabetes and obesity as adults.
Women can change their diets and use medications to control their blood sugar. But it is still uncertain how tightly to control the blood sugar levels to reduce the risk to the expecting mother and unborn child.
Blood Sugar Management in Gestational DiabetesResearchers studied 1,100 pregnant women with gestational diabetes at ten hospitals in New Zealand. The study involved switching each hospital's blood sugar targets from higher to lower. The results for the mothers and their offspring in each group were compared. Tighter blood sugar control did not result in larger-than-expected newborns. However, it mitigated the risk of infant death, injury and shoulder dystocia by 50% after delivery.
Implications of Strict Blood Sugar Control in Gestational DiabetesTighter management nearly quadrupled the chance of catastrophic health consequences for the mother, including issues like postpartum hemorrhage.
The new findings can assist physicians in determining the target blood sugar level that each patient should work toward while controlling their gestational diabetes. The study is the biggest randomized comparison of two blood sugar level objectives in a varied population that has been documented to date. The researchers noted that additional randomized trials in various healthcare settings are still required to corroborate their findings.
"This unique trial allowed for the sequential implementation of the newly, recommended tighter treatment targets for women with gestational diabetes and assessed if there are true benefits, without harm, to use of tighter treatment targets," said Caroline Crowther of the University of Auckland in New Zealand.
Source: Medindia
