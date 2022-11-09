About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes
Advertisement

Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 11, 2022 at 1:01 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Managing gestational diabetes reduces health risk to the expecting mother and unborn child
  • Tighter control of blood sugar levels during pregnancy reduces the risk of infant mortality and birth injury
  • Tighter management of gestational diabetes has quadrupled the risk of health consequences for the mother, such as postpartum hemorrhage

Lowering the blood sugar level for women with gestational diabetes did not decrease the likelihood of having large babies. However, it reduced the risk of infant death or birth injury.

Gestational diabetes is a widespread health issue that frequently results in the birth of especially large newborns. These babies have a high chance of developing type 2 diabetes and obesity as adults.

Gestational diabetes
Gestational diabetes
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.
Advertisement

Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes

Women can change their diets and use medications to control their blood sugar. But it is still uncertain how tightly to control the blood sugar levels to reduce the risk to the expecting mother and unborn child.

Blood Sugar Management in Gestational Diabetes

Researchers studied 1,100 pregnant women with gestational diabetes at ten hospitals in New Zealand. The study involved switching each hospital's blood sugar targets from higher to lower. The results for the mothers and their offspring in each group were compared. Tighter blood sugar control did not result in larger-than-expected newborns. However, it mitigated the risk of infant death, injury and shoulder dystocia by 50% after delivery.
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Gut health reflected by gut microbiota helps manage diabetes mellitus in pregnant women known as Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM). Gut microbiota imbalance during pregnancy induces glucose intolerance and, thereby, gestational diabetes.
Advertisement

Implications of Strict Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes

Tighter management nearly quadrupled the chance of catastrophic health consequences for the mother, including issues like postpartum hemorrhage.

The new findings can assist physicians in determining the target blood sugar level that each patient should work toward while controlling their gestational diabetes. The study is the biggest randomized comparison of two blood sugar level objectives in a varied population that has been documented to date. The researchers noted that additional randomized trials in various healthcare settings are still required to corroborate their findings.

"This unique trial allowed for the sequential implementation of the newly, recommended tighter treatment targets for women with gestational diabetes and assessed if there are true benefits, without harm, to use of tighter treatment targets," said Caroline Crowther of the University of Auckland in New Zealand.

Source: Medindia
Listen to this News
Can Healthy Diet Reduce Gestational Diabetes Risk?
Can Healthy Diet Reduce Gestational Diabetes Risk?
Pregnant women consuming vegetables, fruits, berries, and wholegrain products during early pregnancy are at lower the risk of developing gestational diabetes.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, September 11). Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes. Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 15, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-sugar-control-in-gestational-diabetes-208569-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes". Medindia. Sep 15, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-sugar-control-in-gestational-diabetes-208569-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-sugar-control-in-gestational-diabetes-208569-1.htm. (accessed Sep 15, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes. Medindia, viewed Sep 15, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-sugar-control-in-gestational-diabetes-208569-1.htm.

Advertisement

Gestational Diabetes- A Risk Factor for Heart Disease
Gestational Diabetes- A Risk Factor for Heart Disease
Women diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) may have an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease development finds a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain
Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain
Essential Drugs List Gets Updated With New Diabetes And Anti-Cancer Drugs
Essential Drugs List Gets Updated With New Diabetes And Anti-Cancer Drugs
Know More About Blood
Know More About Blood
View all
Recommended Reading
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Thalassemia Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine) Indian Medical Journals Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen Diaphragmatic Hernia Selfie Addiction Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects The Essence of Yoga
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Blood Sugar Control in Gestational Diabetes Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests