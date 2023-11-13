About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Virtual Reality Be the Antidote for Fear and Phobias?

by Colleen Fleiss on November 13, 2023 at 11:53 PM
In humans, the use of virtual reality (VR) has surfaced as an innovative approach for studying and addressing fears and phobias, found a new study (1 Trusted Source
Model-based extinction of the fear of heights by active flight experience in VR

Go to source).

Phobias

A phobia is an irrational and exaggerated fear of an object or a situation that in reality, poses little or no actual danger.
In VR experiments, researchers, led by Ai Koizumi, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, showed that humans developed specific body movement patterns after learning that a virtual avatar could "hit" them. Training participants to physically fight against the violent stranger in a virtual 3D space reduced fear responses to the stranger when tested 24 hours later.

Exploring Fear of Heights: Virtual Reality Flight Experience and Physiological Responses

Researchers, led by Masahiko Haruno, NICT and Osaka University, also tested whether participants with a fear of heights would show lower physical signals of fear after an active virtual reality flight experience. In the virtual reality flight experience, subjects were able to control a video of themselves flying over a city.

Control subjects viewed the flight without controlling the movement.After participating in virtual flight experience, participants showed a lower fear response when asked to walk a plank in virtual reality. These findings may offer an avenue for treating fear of heights and other phobias with virtual reality experiences. Innovative experimental approaches with human participants and animal models point to the effects of fear and stress on the brain - and suggest ways to ameliorate these impacts.
Quiz on Phobia

We have seen "strange" behavior in some people with whom we interact and we have been, often, baffled by their strangeness. Many of these individuals suffer from, what is commonly termed as, "phobias". Let us take a look at some common phobias and try to understand the irrational fear gripping its sufferers.
"Many people struggle with the mental and physical health effects of excessive fear and chronic stress," said Luiz Pessoa, a professor of psychology and director of the Maryland Neuroimaging Center at the University of Maryland. The findings shed light on how fear and stress impact the brain and suggest novel ways of unlearning dysfunctional fears.

Reference :
  Model-based extinction of the fear of heights by active flight experience in VR - (https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10892/presentation/23068)

Source: IANS
Marvel Movies may Help Reduce Symptoms of Spider and Ant Phobias

Fear of ants (myrmecophobia) and fear of spiders (arachnophobia) can be alleviated by watching a seven-second excerpt from Marvel's Spider-Man or Ant-Man movie catalog, finds a new study.
Virtual Reality: The Decluttering Toolkit for Hoarding Disorder

Those with hoarding disorder, affecting 2.5% of the U.S., face extreme difficulty letting go, unlike those seeking Kondo-style organization.
