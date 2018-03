List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cardiomyopathy. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cardiomyopathy

Digoxin Digoxin is a purified cardiac glycoside derived from leaves of digitalis plant, prescribed for congestive heart failure. Trade Names : More...

Disopyramide Disopyramide is an antiarrhythmic, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythms. Trade Names :

Dobutamine Dobutamine is a sympathomimetic compound used in the treatment of heart failure and cardiogenic shock. It stimulates the heart muscle. Trade Names : More...

Encainide Hydrochloride Encainide Hydrochloride is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for cardiac arrhythmias.

Flecainide Flecainide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.

Fosinopril Fosinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and preventing kidney failure. Trade Names :

Ibutilide Ibutilide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart rhythm.

Isoprenaline Isoprenaline is a sympathomimetic agent, prescribed for slow or fast heart beat, asthma and chronic bronchitis. Trade Names :

Isosorbide Dinitrate and Hydralazine Isosorbide Dinitrate and Hydralazine is a vasodilator combination, prescribed for heart failure.

Milrinone Milrinone is a phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor, prescribed for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) (serious cause of acute respiratory distress). Trade Names :

Moricizine Moricizine is an orally active antiarrhythmic drug, prescribed for irregular heart beats.

Nesiritide Nesiritide is the recombinant form of natriuretic peptide, prescribed for congestive heart failure, which improves breathing.

Propafenone Propafenone is an anti-arrhythmic, prescribed for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythm. Trade Names :