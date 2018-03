List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Blood Pressure

Acetazolamide Acetazolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma, edema due to congestive heart failure, epileptic seizure, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (a.k.a. pseudotumor cerebri), cystinuria, periodic paralysis, central sleep apnea and dural ectasia. It is also used to prevent and reduce the symptoms of altitude or acute mountain sickness and moderate to severe metabolic or respiratory alkalosis. Acetazolamide reduces the activity of carbonic anhydrase protein.

Amlodipine Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It widens blood vessels and improves blood flow by not making the heart pump harder.

Diltiazem Diltiazem is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and angina pectoris (chest pain).

Ethacrynic Acid Ethacrynic Acid is a loop diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention caused by heart, liver and severe kidney problems.

Irbesartan Irbesartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or combined with other medications. It is also used to treat kidney disorders in patients with type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control blood sugar). Irbesartan relaxes blood vessels and helps to lower blood pressure.

Nebivolol Nebivolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for hypertension either alone or combined with other medications. It is also used for some cases of heart failure. It decreases the amount of blood pumped out from heart. This helps to decrease blood pressure and reduces the workload on the heart.

Olmesartan Olmesartan medication is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. It works by blocking the action of certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly.