Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, March 13). Holi and Skin Health: How Colors Affect Your Skin and Safety . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 13, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/holi-and-skin-health-how-colors-affect-your-skin-and-safety-219193-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Holi and Skin Health: How Colors Affect Your Skin and Safety". Medindia. Mar 13, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/holi-and-skin-health-how-colors-affect-your-skin-and-safety-219193-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Holi and Skin Health: How Colors Affect Your Skin and Safety". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/holi-and-skin-health-how-colors-affect-your-skin-and-safety-219193-1.htm. (accessed Mar 13, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Holi and Skin Health: How Colors Affect Your Skin and Safety. Medindia, viewed Mar 13, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/holi-and-skin-health-how-colors-affect-your-skin-and-safety-219193-1.htm.