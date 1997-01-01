medindia
Drugs for Bladder Cancer

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Bladder Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Bladder Cancer

Atezolizumab

Atezolizumab is a programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody. It acts by activating the anti-tumor immune response and is prescribed for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (a type of cancer which affects the urinary bladder and its related parts). Metastatic cancer refers to a cancer that has spread to distant parts of the body. Atezolizumab is approved for use in patients who have disease progression. • During or following chemotherapy which contains a platinum-based drug in the regimen. • With platinum-based chemotherapy administered either before or after surgery for the cancer.

Avelumab

Avelumab is a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody which is prescribed to treat adult and pediatric patients of 12 years and older who suffer from advanced Merkel-cell carcinoma that has spread to other parts of the body. Merkel-cell carcinoma is a rare but highly aggressive form of skin cancer caused by the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Avelumab is also used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer that occurs in the bladder, ureter, and urethra) in patients whose cancer was worsened during chemotherapy or within 12 months of chemotherapy given with surgery. It received orphan drug designation in January 2017 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating stomach cancer. Avelumab acts either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or stops the further development of cancer.

Durvalumab

Durvalumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody which is used to treat adult patients with either locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma ( cancer of the bladder and other parts) who have a disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy with or without surgery. It works by blocking the binding of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PDL-1) on T-cells to PD-1 and CD80 molecules, thereby allowing the immune system to fight against the cancer cells.

Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride

Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride is an optical imaging agent, prescribed for cystoscopic detection of non-muscle-invasive papillary cancer of the bladder.

Mesna

Mesna is prescribed as a preventive medicine to reduce the risk of hemorrhagic cystitis caused by the chemotherapy drugs ifosfamide and cyclophosphamide. Hemorrhagic cystitis is a condition characterized by bleeding from the bladder. Mesna works by detoxifying the metabolites of the above drugs that cause hemorrhagic cystitis in the urine. Some preparations of mesna have been used to break thick mucus of the respiratory tract.
Thiotepa

Thiotepa is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovary or breast cancer.
Valrubicin

Valrubicin is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for bladder cancer.
Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.
