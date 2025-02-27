More than 7,000 rare diseases exist, affecting millions globally. Most are genetic, chronic, and life-threatening. Awareness is key to improving diagnosis and care!

Highlights: Rare Disease Day is observed every year on the last day of February, the rarest day of the year

In India, a disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 100 people per 1,00,000 individuals

One-third of rare disease patients do not have access to the medicines they need

RARE Is Not Rare



Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS)

Sickle cell disease

Cystic fibrosis

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Haemophilia

Did You Know?

1 in 10 Americans has a rare disease, yet 95% of rare diseases have no approved treatment. More research and awareness are needed! #RareDiseaseDay #RareIsNotRare #medindia’

Why is it Important

Highlight the struggles of those affected by rare conditions

Advocate for equitable access to diagnosis, treatment and care

Bring together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers and patient organisations to make positive change

Rare Disease Day 2025



Challenge Faced by Rare Disease Patient

Many people with rare diseases get a late diagnosis as there is limited or no knowledge about the disease.

Access to healthcare and treatment can be difficult, leading to inequalities in care quality and financial strain on families.

Many rare diseases share symptoms with common conditions, increasing the risk of wrong diagnosis. Different symptoms for the same disease may also be challenging to diagnose.

Research on rare diseases requires international collaboration, as these conditions affect only a small population

What are the universal challenges faced by those living with a rare disease?





Complexity of Rare Diseases

